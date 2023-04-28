Where to get Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Lotion? Price, formulation and more explored

Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Lotion was recently launched by the brand on April 27, leaving skincare enthusiasts in a frenzy, who can't wait to get their hands on this product.

Naturium has introduced some great skincare products to the beauty industry that are effective yet affordable. Whether it be retinol-based body care products or products targeting specific skin concerns, the beauty brand has them all.

The relatively new brand has made a name for itself in the skincare community with its innovative formulas to address skin concerns that were previously overlooked by the beauty industry.

Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Lotion is up for grabs on the brand's website for a retail price of $17. One can also get its Smooth for Summer Bundle as well, which includes the body lotion. The bundle retails for $43 on the brand's website.

Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Lotion exfoliates and hydrates skin simultaneously for softer texture

The hero ingredient of Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Lotion is glycolic acid, which is well-known for its exfoliating properties. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and promotes faster cell turnover rates. It also encourages collagen production, ensuring one has plump glowing skin.

It helps with skin texture and evens out the skin tone for a healthier-looking body. It also has a brightening effect, thus removing any dark spots and blemishes.

Exfoliation can often leave the skin feeling dry, but this body lotion ensures the skin is left feeling deeply moisturized. The body lotion is great for all skin types and is especially beneficial for individuals dealing with Keratosis Pilaris and hyperpigmentation.

One can use this lotion on extra dry patches around the body, as it will gently exfoliate and hydrate to reveal soft and smooth skin. It has a silky formula that feels luxurious on application, leaving behind a well-hydrated but non-greasy feeling.

Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Lotion is infused with 10% pure glycolic acid to effectively exfoliate the skin and provide it with ample hydration. Along with that, it utilizes shea butter to keep the skin moisturized throughout the day. Being an emollient, shea butter leaves the skin feeling soft and supple.

Since the body lotion contains glycolic acid, which is an alpha hydroxy acid, it can increase the skin's sun sensitivity. The brand suggests using the body lotion after sundown and being diligent with sunscreen applications and re-applications to prevent sunburn. One can even opt for sun protective clothing and limit their time in the sun while using this body lotion.

Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Lotion is available individually for $17 on the brand's website. One can expect to see the body lotion at Target, Soko Glam and Space NK soon, as they also carry the Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Wash, which one can pair with the lotion.

One can also grab their Smooth for Summer Bundle, which includes the Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Lotion, the Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Wash, and the KP Body Scrub & Mask. It retails for $43 on the Naturium website and one can save 15% upon availing the bundle.

