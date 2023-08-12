Where to get Summer Fridays Rich Cushion Cream? Price, formulation and more explored

Summer Fridays launched their Rich Cushion Cream on August 8, 2023. Its ultra-rich, cushiony texture glides on the skin like a dream and is best suited for compromised skin. The plumping moisturizer can help repair the skin barrier and maintain the skin's natural moisture levels.

Individuals with dry, dehydrated, or mature skin would love this product, as the cream deeply hydrates the skin and gives it a youthful plumpness that can help with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It shields the skin from environmental stressors, ensuring it isn't further irritated while in its state of recovery.

The moisturizer works wonderfully when layered under makeup, acting as a hydrating primer that deeply moisturizes the skin, ensuring your makeup doesn't feather into your fine lines and wrinkles. Its soothing ingredients like chamomile and allantoin calm any skin irritation and redness, toning down their appearance to ensure one is left with a flawless makeup look.

Rich Cushion Cream is already available on the Summer Fridays and Sephora websites, retailing for $52. According to the beauty brand, the moisturizer will also be available at popular beauty retailers like Revolve Beauty, Cult Beauty, and MECCA Beauty in the near future.

Summer Fridays Rich Cushion Cream has an instant plumping effect on the skin

Rich Cushion Cream is a dreamy daily moisturizer that was specifically formulated for "dry, stressed skin", boasting a luxuriously cushiony formula that effortlessly glides on the skin. Along with deeply hydrating and moisturizing the skin, it also supports the skin barrier, helping it maintain its natural moisture levels. It has an instant calming effect on the skin, soothing away any skin irritation and redness.

The formulation is infused with humectants to help the skin retain all the hydration it can, plumping it up and helping with the appearance of fine lines. Summer Fridays' latest moisturizer leaves the skin looking radiant with a beautiful glow-from-within look.

The best part about the moisturizer is that it has been approved by the National Eczema Association, receiving their Seal of Acceptance to showcase that the moisturizer works well for individuals with eczema-prone skin as well. This makes it one of the best moisturizers for sensitive skin types, with the formula being free from any irritants that could cause an eczema flare-up.

Summer Fridays' new moisturizer uses the beauty brand's unique Deep Moisture Complex, which consists of glycerin, squalane, and saccharide isomerate. The trio works together to provide the skin with deep and long-lasting hydration, leaving your skin glowy and glass-like.

Along with that, the cream is also infused with hyaluronic acid, which is well-known in the beauty industry for its plumping effect. It combines with watermelon rind, lentil fruit, and apple skin to help with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Lastly, Rich Cushion Cream uses a unique Barrier Complex that consists of extracts from coastal plants, which helps increase the skin's moisture-retaining power. It also forms a protective layer on the skin that shields it from environmental stressors and transepidermal water loss.

If you have been on the lookout for a deeply hydrating cream that has a richer consistency than the moisturizers currently available in the beauty market, Rich Cushion Cream would be the perfect product for you. One can grab it from Summer Fridays or the Sephora website for $52.