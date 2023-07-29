Where to get Medicube Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream? Price, formulation and more details explored

Medicube recently launched their Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream, which comes with the promise of providing one with glass-like skin instantly. The glow-boosting moisturizer has a fun jelly-like texture and an adorable pink color that applies on clear, providing the skin with a plumping effect for youthful-looking skin.

The skin-firming cream uses freeze-dried hydrolyzed collagen and niacinamide to provide one with younger-looking skin. While collagen can't be absorbed by the skin topically due to its molecule size, the skin-loving ingredient helps seal in all the hydration, lending the skin the 'glass skin' glow.

Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream can be used by all skin types and is also suited for individuals with sensitive skin. The formula is mild and non-irritating, and one can even leave it in their refrigerator for an added cooling effect, which will help soothe the skin even further.

Retailing for $39, the Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream is already available on the Medicube website. A mini spatula is included along with the jelly cream, which ensures one doesn't have to dip their fingers in to scoop out the product.

Medicube Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream can help you achieve glass-like skin instantly

Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream (Image via Medicube)

Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream is a transparent moisturizer that comes with the promise of deep hydration and anti-aging benefits. The jelly cream helps with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by having a plumping effect on the skin, which gives the skin a youthful look.

The jelly cream also helps with skin elasticity by promoting elastin production, which in turn helps with skin firmness. It enhances the facial contours and lends the skin a flawless-looking glow. It helps with the skin's inner radiance, giving it the translucent look that Korean celebrities are well-known for.

Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream also helps strengthen the skin barrier, making it a great addition for individuals with sensitive skin. The best part about this product is that it can be used along with the beauty brand's viral Age-R Booster-H, which is available on their website for $330. The two products work together to give the skin the ultimate glow, helping one achieve the highly sought-after Korean glass skin.

Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream (Image via Medicube)

Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream uses freeze-dried hydrolyzed collagen as its hero ingredient, which helps with skin elasticity and firmness for younger-looking skin. The moisturizer is also infused with the goodness of niacinamide, which deeply hydrates the skin and helps maintain its natural moisture levels.

The jelly cream also consists of squalane to help prevent any transepidermal water loss, making the skin more supple. The hydrolyzed elastin ties the formula together, lending the skin deep hydration and leaving it super soft. Medicube recommends using the moisturizer alongside the beauty brand's Age-R Booster-H or Collagen Night Wrapping Cream for the best results.

If you have ever wished for the enviable glow that Korean celebrities tend to sport, this moisturizer will be the perfect product for you. Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream is available on the Medicube website for $39 only, complete with a spatula so one doesn't have to worry about introducing harmful bacteria into the product.