5 best cleansing balms to melt away makeup, dirt and oil

Cleansing balms are a boon for makeup lovers and have successfully replaced harsh makeup removers like single-use makeup vibes and formulations like micellar water. These balms are better for dry skin types as it is an effective makeup removal option to remove dirt and oil without excessively drying the skin.

People with extremely dry skin, and those suffering from eczema use a cleansing balm without other cleansers to prevent excessive drying. The correct way to use these balms is to massage these cleansing balms three times around the face using gentle pressure.

After massaging thoroughly, splash some warm or cool water and use a clean, linen cloth to wipe away the product. Finish the double-cleansing routine with a water-based face wash which will reveal a cleaner and radiant-looking skin.

There are multiple cleansing balms in the beauty arena, however, this listicle is suggestive of 5 of the best cleansing balms to melt away makeup, dirt, and oil.

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm to The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm: 5 best cleansing balms for beauty lovers to try

1) Then I Met You's Living Cleansing Balm:

This is a luxurious, sorbet-like textured oil cleanser that melts away oil-based impurities like makeup, excess sebum, and sunscreen while nourishing the skin with essential fatty acids, Vitamin E, and antioxidants.

This is Allure’s Best of Beauty winner that removes mascara and eyeliner like difficult-to-remove makeup products and rinses them away with ease.

This is one of the oil cleansing balms that combines a blend of olive and seaberry oils, and lightweight grape seed along with hints of persimmon, rosemary, and grapefruit that offers an aromatic and sensorial experience designed to delight the sense and leave the skin feeling soft and clean. It is a fragrance-free formulation that retails for $38 on the brand’s official website.

2) Saturday Skin Melt + Cleanse Makeup Melting Balm:

This is a silky, melting cleansing balm that removes impurities and makeup without stripping the skin. It is full of omega fatty acids from camellia seed oil and pumpkin to cleanse and nourish the skin. The makeup melting balm also consists of Purple Complex which is high in superfood antioxidants and nutrients to reveal brighter-looking skin and to refresh the skin without leaving any oily residue.

The Saturday Skin Melt + Cleanse Makeup Melting Balm retails for $30 on the Saturday Skin portal.

3) The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm:

This cleansing balm is ideal for all skin types as it features a non-stripping, non-drying formula with a rich and soft texture. It is specially formulated to deeply cleanse and dissolve all visible traces of makeup including long-wear and waterproof makeup products revealing nourished, hydrated, and glowing skin.

This balm by Inkey List is infused with Oat Kernel Oil- a natural oil containing omega 3 and 6 fatty acids and ceramides that remove stubborn impurities along with Colloidal Oatmeal that comforts and soothes dry, sensitive, and tight skin to reduce the appearance of redness. It retails for $11.99 on the Inkey List portal.

4) E.L.F. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm:

The E.L.F Holy Hydration! Cleansing Balm melts into an oil and turns into a milk-like texture that rinses off clean and removes makeup without stripping the skin. The balm’s key ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid which hydrates the skin, Ceramides which build the skin’s moisture barrier, and Peptides which reveal a refreshed and radiant complexion.

This makeup melting balm is ideal for all skin types and retails for $11 on the E.L.F Cosmetics website.

5) True Botanicals Calm Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm:

This is a luxury cleansing balm with naturally moisturizing properties that remove sunscreen, dirt, makeup, and impurities while nourishing the skin and leaving it pillow-soft. It features a refreshing blend of natural biocompatible ingredients like Avacado Butters, Turmeric, and Yucca Extract. Additionally, it is also infused with Lactic Acid and Azelaic Acid to gently exfoliate the skin and reveal glowing skin.

The balm derives its natural scent from ginger root, neroli oils, and mandarin. It retails for $48 on the True Botanicals portal.

Most cleansing balms emulsify into oil formulations as one massages them into the skin and add water. These cleansing balms are the ideal first step to remove makeup as well as sunscreen residue before a traditional cleanser is used to clean out the pores effectively.