Learning how to clean makeup brushes is the least glamorous step in one’s beauty regime, yet it is one of the most important ones. The only way to keep makeup brushes bacteria, dirt, and dust-free is to wash them on a weekly basis.

The practice of cleaning makeup brushes not only leads to a hygienic practice but also makes makeup application far more enhanced. Commenting on this imperative Beauty practice, makeup artist Wendi Miyake states:

“Cleanliness and maintenance is number one to ensure your brushes are long-lasting and will perform at their highest capability.”

She continues:

“When investing in quality makeup brushes, it is equally important to understand how to properly clean and maintain the quality of your brushes.”

Additionally, clean makeup brushes last longer as they get softer and better over time. A set of clean makeup brushes also ensures that no acne breakouts are caused due to bacterial build-up. Weekly makeup brush cleaning is a must for effective application and color payoff, especially for beauty enthusiasts who apply makeup on a daily basis.

This listicle is an amalgamation of the five best ways one can clean their makeup brushes.

The Olive Oil Cleanse to Clinique Makeup Brush Cleanser: 5 best ways to clean makeup brushes

1) Olive oil cleanse:

This technique is ideal for smaller makeup brushes. Olive oil acts as a natural makeup brush and conditioner, offering dual benefits in one. All one needs to do is submerge the brushes into a small bowl of olive oil one after the other and massage them into a sponge.

Alternatively, one can also work the bristles with their hands under a running faucet. Moreover, olive oil and shampoo whisked together make a great homemade makeup brush cleansing solution.

2) Baby shampoo cleanse:

Baby shampoo is not only ideal for the little ones but for makeup brushes as well. The formulation is simple, doesn’t contain harsh chemicals, and helps makeup brushes look squeaky clean.

For the baby shampoo cleanse, wet the makeup brushes with lukewarm water in a container and add a bit of baby shampoo.

Rub the brushes in circular motions to get rid of makeup residue. Rinse and repeat the process till the water in the container doesn’t seem dirty.

3) Clinique Makeup Brush Cleanser:

Apart from being the pioneer of high-quality skincare products, Clinique has also launched one of the best products to clean makeup brushes. The Makeup Brush Cleanser solution thoroughly cleanses brushes, removing makeup residue and build-up.

Clinique recommends monthly cleansing of brushes to ensure the highest level of hygiene and to make the brushes last longer. This effective cleansing product retails for $22 on Clinique's official website.

4) Good old disinfectant:

There are other alternatives to cleaning brushes, even if one has a limited budget and does not want to purchase separate products to clean makeup brushes. Trust your kitchen dish soap enough to clean the residue and dirt off your makeup brush, just like you trust it to remove grime off the utensils.

Wet the makeup brushes under warm water and massage them against a clean dish sponge. One will be able to see the makeup residue appear instantly.

Rinse the clean makeup brushes and let them air dry.

5) Soap cleanse:

Some experts rely on traditional liquid formulas to clean makeup brushes, and some, like celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles, reach out for bar soaps. Some product recommendations include the Takeda Brush Purely Soap ($22) and the Jenny Patkin Luxury Vegan Makeup Brush Soap ($19).

Most brush cleansing soaps are fragrance-free, sulfate-free, and anti-bacterial, making them ideal for washing makeup brushes.

The art of following up on the practice of cleaning makeup brushes is essential for everyone's beauty arsenal, as nobody wants to use makeup brushes full of makeup residue and grime.

Use the abovementioned tactics to clean makeup brushes at home without buying new ones.