5 best Clinique skincare products of all time

Over the years, Clinique has established itself as a trusted skincare brand, offering a wide range of products catering to various skin concerns. Known for its dermatologist-developed formulas, Clinique has become a go-to brand for many individuals seeking effective and gentle skincare solutions. Right from facial cleansers to body creams and lotions, their product range caters to all skincare enthusiasts.

In the late 60s, Clinique was the foremost cosmetics line to address issues related to skin care. In 1968, the brand premiered at Saks Fifth Avenue with the three-step skincare method for patients by Dr. Orentreich. He is regarded as the father of dermatologic surgery for his pioneering job, specifically in hair transplants, dermabrasion, and skin fillers.

Dr. Orientreich's three-step skincare method comprised washing, exfoliation, and moisturizing. It was formulated to every client’s skin texture, and back then, it was an innovative skincare procedure.

Clinique skincare products have considerably developed and improved since then, and the brand is still recognized in the beauty domain for making dermatologist-certified, secure, uncomplicated, and valuable items.

Clarifying Lotion and 4 other best Clinique skincare products

Clinique has remained committed to its core values as it has evolved. This skincare brand's products are scientifically backed with extensive research and deliver impressive results.

The brand continuously stays up-to-date with advancements in product components and technology and updates its tried-and-true formulas. Further, the brand has also prioritized eco-friendly packaging, reflecting its dedication to environmental responsibility.

1) Clinique Clarifying Lotion

This oil-free exfoliating lotion is part of the Clinique three-step skincare routine, perfect for those with oily skin.

It removes pore-clogging oil and flakes infused with witch hazel and acetyl glucosamine, revealing a clearer complexion. This gentle formula helps control excess oil to maximize breakouts while ensuring the skin stays clean and refreshed.

Priced at $24.47 on Amazon, this skin-clarifying lotion from the Clinique skincare products has garnered a 4.6/5 rating from satisfied users.

2) Clinique All About Eyes Cream

This eye cream from Clinique effectively reduces under-eye puffiness and dark circles.

With its infusion of moisturizing shea butter and mulberry root extracts, this eye cream intensely hydrates and softens the skin, leaving it supple and refreshed. The inclusion of caffeine and sucrose energizes and depuffs the delicate eye areas. It also helps in holding eye makeup in place for a considerable time.

Garnering a 4.4/5 rating from satisfied users, this eye cream is priced at $21.99 on Amazon.

3) Clinique 7-Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula

The Clinique 7-Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula from the Clinique skincare products range is an excellent facial skin care product. It effectively exfoliates the skin with its active ingredient, silica, while maintaining the skin's moisture balance.

Suitable for all skin types, this facial scrub helps reduce the appearance of pores and leaves the skin polished and smooth. For best results, a beauty seeker has to massage it onto makeup-free skin and follow the customized Clinique skincare routine.

This facial scrub is worth trying at $10.92 on Amazon and 4.7/5 as a satisfying user rating.

4) Clinique Even Better Clinical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter

With its enriched formula, this skin-brightening serum from Clinique reduces dark spots, age spots, and acne scars.

It contains CL302 Complex, Vitamin C, Salicylic Acid, and Glucosamine that targets the dark spots and scars within two days. Further, with an interrupter complex for safety, this dark spot corrector prevents future hyperpigmentation.

Easy to apply and priced at $35.19 on Amazon, it has a 4.8/5 rating from consumers.

5) Clinique Sparkle Skin Body Exfoliating Cream

This body exfoliating cream from Clinique is the perfect skincare solution for rough spots like heels, knees, and elbows.

Recommended for all skin types, this rich exfoliator deep cleanses the skin with tiny granules. It removes stubborn dead skin and dirt, making the skin layers soft and smooth.

Fragrance-free and perfect for sensitive skin, this body-exfoliating scrub from the Clinique skincare products range is available at $35.90 on Amazon, with a 4.8/5 as a satisfied user rating.

Clinique understands that skin care is a journey that requires attention at all times. With a range of holy grail picks, Clinique skincare products offer fool-proof solutions for any beauty seeker looking to address their skin woes.

These best Clinique skincare products are easily accessible via Clinique's official website and e-commerce beauty retailers like Amazon.