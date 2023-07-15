5 best under-eye masks to treat dark circles 

Under-eye masks are often featured in several 'Get ready with me' videos. Caused by factors like aging, lifestyle choices, and genetics, dark circles may tend to make one's face appear tired and puffy. Under-eye masks are one of the best solutions to tend to the swollen area.

Made to fit in the under-eye area, eye masks are infused with ingredients ranging from Vitamin C to hyaluronic acid to hydrate, de-puff, and tackle dark circles.

While the best treatment for dark circles is to get seven to eight hours of sleep, a variety of effectively formulated eye masks target dark circles and crowfeet to give users well-rested, hydrated, and nourished under-eyes through ingredients like niacinamide, squalene, triglycerides, and more.

Under-eye masks by Estée Lauder, Sarah Chapman, and more to get rid of dark circles

1) Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask

One of the largest players in the beauty industry, Estée Lauder's eye mask claims to be the only eye mask in the world that is infused with Advanced Night Repair technology.

Ideal for all skin types, the eye mask helps with under-eye irritation, dryness, and dehydration. Describing the effect of the product on its official website, the brand states:

"Instantly, your eye area feels cool and refreshed. In just 10 minutes, eyes look more rested, renewed fine, dry lines are plumped as skin is drenched with hydration."

These advanced night repair infused eye-masks retail for $25 at Sephora and Ulta.

2) Augustinus Bader - The Eye Patches

Beauty brand Augustinus Bader's under-eye mask patches are the by-product of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, Vitamin B5, and Bader's TFC8 complex- the brand's proprietary blend of amino acids, high-grade vitamins, peptides, and other sustainably sourced ingredients.

These lightweight hydrogel eye patches reduce puffiness. In addition to this, they also help brighten dark circles by illuminating the area and locking in moisture for plump, smooth under-eye skin.

Augustinus Bader's eye patches retail for $125 at Nordstrom and Dermstore.

3) Mz Skin Anti-Pollution Illuminating Eye Mask

Shielding the skin against urban pollutants, the Mz Skin anti-pollution illuminating eye mask repairs signs of oxidative stress and also protects the skin against UV, infrared, and blue light damage.

Infused with five different types of hyaluronic acid, this detoxifying hydrogel eye mask contains licorice root extracts and tetra-peptide, which work to reduce dark circles.

This brightening hydrogel eye mask retails for $105 on the brand's official website.

4) Sarah Chapman's Platinum Stem Cell Eye Mask

Designed for a 360-degree focus on the eye contour, this under-eye mask hydrates, depuffs, and brightens dark circles. An active blend of peptides, hyaluronic acid, and botanical stem cells, Sarah Chapman's eye mask is perfect for prepping the skin before an event or for a regular skin boost.

This Tri-ocular treatment mask retails for £80.00 ($104) on the brand's official website.

5) Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask

This under-eye mask by celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas is a concentrated specialty mask that moisturizes and invigorates the delicate area around the eye. Enriched with algae extract, chamomile extract, and hyaluronic acid, this eye-firming mask is ideal for travel and tackles dark circles on the go.

This eye mask is the winner of the Harper's Baazar "Anti-Aging Awards" 2020 and retails for $60 on Joanna Vargas' website.

Individuals often opt for a cold compress, elevating their heads, and de-puffing with green tea bags to eliminate puffy eyes and dark circles. However, eye masks offer hydrating formulations that help with nourishing and brightening dark circles with potent ingredients.

Available across multiple skincare retail platforms, individuals can keep these must-have under-eye masks handy for days on which they haven't caught up on sleep but need to look fresh and flawless.