Who is Katie Jane Hughes? Everything about the celebrity makeup artist as she launches her own brand

Celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, credited with giving her signature glow look to celebrities like Kate Bosworth, Rosie Huntington Whitley, and Ashley Graham, launched her label, KJH.brand, on 26 September, 2023.

She told ELLE that the inspiration behind her brand’s name is that people call her KJH, so it just felt fitting. She didn’t want it to be a beauty-specific line. Hence, the word brand was added to the name.

Katie launched her makeup line with The Hyper Shine High Lite Kit, which consists of the No. 1 Brush, Hyper Shine Lite Pigment, and Hyper Shine Serum. The kit retails for $75 and is available on the KJH brand website and is available in four different pigments: lite copper, lite gold, lite pink, lite bronze.

Everything about Katie Jane Hughes and her makeup brand that offers tools to DIY glow

Katie Jane Hughes is a British celebrity makeup artist born in England and raised in New York.

When Katie is not on the set working with her clients, she captivates the attention of beauty enthusiasts globally by sharing beauty tips and makeup tutorials online.

Commenting on her beauty brand, she states:

“I really wanted to do something close to my roots as a makeup artist and skin is definitely that.”

Katie is known for her skin-first approach when it comes to makeup looks, which has become popular over the years. She continued:

“A good highlighter is a great foundation to anyone’s makeup look and something that everyone can wear.”

The main aspect of her kit is the DIY aspect, which makes her newly launched brand unique. Katie got the idea for a DIY glow kit by having dialogues with her community, including Hailey Bieber and Lily Allen, on the need for brands that educate consumers on the multiple ways a product can be used.

The KJH brand kit allows one to customize their own glow since there are no rules on how to use the kit. Hughes shared her favourite way of using the products: to drop some quantity of the serum into the jar of pigment and mix it with a brush.

One can then proceed to apply this mix all over their base makeup for shine and glow. She also stated that the best way to use the products is to apply them on the high points of the face, such as the cheekbones.

Katie Jane Hughes began her journey at an Estée Lauder counter at the age of 17 in her hometown and is now a celebrated celebrity and editorial makeup prodigy.

Hughes shared that she watched her cabaret singer mother transform from a daytime mom to a stage icon. This is where her tryst with makeup and beauty began.

Moreover, through her time as a creative on social media, she became aware of how excited people are to learn about simple makeup stuff, which inspired her brand.

With the launch of KJH.brand, Katie Jane Hughes has brought unique formulations to the makeup arena, especially ones that are makeup-focused and not skincare-focused.

Her serum formulation with coconut extract offers a glass-like glow with skin hydration and skin barrier-strengthening properties, it has already gained a lot of attention, and fans can’t wait for more launches from the brand.