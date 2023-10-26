Where to get The Good Patch's skincare patches: Price, formulation, and other details explored

The Good Patch is a brand popular for plant-powered wearable wellness patches designed to help with the daily struggles of llife. The brand offers better-for-you alternatives that help one feel good, one patch at a time. Whether people need quality sleep or relief from minor aches and pains, the wearable wellness patch brand has got everyone covered.

The wellness patch brand has recently delved into the skincare category. They have launched a new line of skincare that helps individuals perk up, bounce back, soothe blemishes, and smoothen fine lines caused by stress.

According to Global Cosmetic Industry, research on The Good Patch commissioned earlier this year states that 74% of skincare patch users are not satisfied with the current skincare patches offered in the market. The brand aims to provide satisfaction to its customers.

The wellness wearable patches brand’s new line of skincare patches includes - The Brighten Up Hydrogel Eye Patches, The De-Puff Hydrogen Under Eye Patches, The Un-Wrinkle Microdart Patches, and The Clear Up Blemish Microdart Patches. Each of the mentioned patches retail for $15 on the brand’s official website.

The newly launched skincare patches are now available on The Good Patch's official website and Amazon, starting November 2023.

The Good Patch has launched skincare patches for blemishes, wrinkles, and undereye

CEO of The Good Patch, Cedar Carter, commented on the launch of skincare patches and stated:

"As the leader in wellness patches, our consumers know and trust us for providing easy solutions for their daily struggles. We are thrilled to now offer our consumers a more complete solution to address these universal wellness needs."

She continued:

"Our core line of wearable wellness patches helps you feel your best. Now, with the launch of skin care patches, you can look like your best self, too—no matter what might be keeping you up at night.”

The skincare patches launched by The Good Patch consist of:

The Un-Wrinkle Microdart Patches: These micro dart patches by The Good Patch reduce the appearance of signs of stress, like fine lines and wrinkles. These micro dart patches are infused with aloe vera, peptides, and sodium hyaluronate. The Un-Wrinkle Microdart Patches are ideal for un-scrunching the face after a stressful day.

The Clear Up Blemish Microdart Patches: The Clear Up Blemish Microdart Patches help soothe pesky blemishes. The patches are infused with witch hazel, tea tree oil, and salicylic acid. The wearable wellness patch brand claims that the patches are ideal for that time of the month and for any other time a blemish surfaces on the face.

For application, one can place these patches on clean and dry skin wherein one notices visible signs of stress, wrinkles, or fine lines. The same step can be repeated where needed. The patches are to be left on for over two hours or overnight and be discarded after use.

The De-Puff Hydrogel Under-Eye Patches: These cooling hydrogel under-eye patches reduce the appearance of puffiness. The De-Puff Hydrogel Under Eye Patches are infused with aloe vera, gotu kola, and caffeine. The brand claims these patches are ideal for a night out and can also be used after an old-fashioned cry session.

The Brighten Up Eye Patches: These Brighten Up Eye Patches by The Good Patch reduce the appearance of dark circles. These under-eye patches are infused with vitamin K, pine leaf extract, and niacinamide. These patches are perfect for application after late nights and earlier-than-usual mornings.

The application for the under-eye patches differs from the blemish and wrinkle-based patches. One can apply the patches onto a clean, dry under-eye area and repeat the same for both eyes. Enjoy for a good ten to fifteen minutes, and gently pat the remaining serum into the skin after removing the patches. The patches should be discarded after use.

For $15, one can get a pack of 3 Under Eye Patches for Brighten Up and De-Puff, 4 patches for Un-Wrinkle, and 8 microdarts for Clear Up. It is available on The Good Patch's official portal. One can also avail of the newly launched skincare patches on Amazon starting November 23.