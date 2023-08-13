5 best Japanese skincare products of 2023

Japanese skincare products have become increasingly popular as a means to achieve a more youthful appearance. Unlike the Western beauty industry, which tends to focus on finding solutions to various beauty concerns, Eastern beauty, particularly Japanese beauty, is centered around minimalism, quality, and innovation.

Japanese women have a natural glow that makes it difficult to accurately determine their age. This radiance is a result of their healthy eating habits and the use of high-quality Japanese products.

Japanese beauty products are known for their inclusion of skin-benefiting ingredients that can help enhance the appearance of the skin, leaving it looking radiant and healthy.

Here are the top 5 Japanese skincare products of 2023, from companies like Biore and Sensai, with prices ranging from $34 to $159.

SK-II to Shiseido: Top 5 must-have Japanese skincare products for the summer of 2023

1) Tatcha-The Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha, a famous Japanese skincare brand, offers a rich moisturizing cream added with plumping hydration and antioxidants. The product contains a luxurious moisturizer that helps restore the skin from the harsh effects of winter or extreme summer days.

It has active ingredients such as Japanese purple rice, Okinawa algae blend, and hyaluronic acid to improve skin hydration.

The Tatcha cream is available on Amazon, Sephora, Kohl's, and other beauty retailers for $72.

2) Sensai Creamy Soap

It is important to acknowledge the transformative effects that regular double cleansing can have on the overall health and appearance of the skin. One example of such a product is from Sensai. This cream-based face wash creates a luxurious foam and leaves your skin feeling soft and supple.

Ideal for individuals with normal to dry and combination skin types, the product has a pleasant and refreshing scent. It also ensures that there is no lingering residue once the cleanser is rinsed off.

The Sensai Creamy Soap is a step 2 process that gently removes water-based impurities and dead skin cells. The product enhances the skin with natural ingredients. It includes Koishimaru Silk EX, Ginseng Extract, Quillai Extract, Shiso Extract, and Kanzo Extract.

The product is available on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $286.

3) SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Pitera

The SK-II Facial Treatment Essence is a highly regarded skincare product. Pitera is an essence that functions as an intermediary between a toner lotion and a serum.

Founded in the early 1980s by Japanese scientists, SK-II is one of the longest-running skincare brands. It's known as "Holy Water" or "Miracle Water" in Asia.

The product offers a range of skin benefits, including radiance, less acne-prone, and tightening up the pores well.

The SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Pitera is available on Sephora, Macy's, Amazon, and other beauty retailers for $325.

4) Biore SPF 50 UV Sunscreen

The application of sunscreen, as vital as it is, must never be treated as a jest. No matter how healthy the skin appears, it is always essential to select a sunscreen with ingredients that complement the skin's texture.

Biore UV sunscreen is an Aqua Rich sunscreen. Unlike conventional sunscreens, Aqua Rich resembles a lightweight, silky gel-serum hybrid, as most are dense, white creams.

Biore is a famous drugstore skincare brand owned by the Japanese skincare products company Kao. The product is suitable for all skin types and internally protects the skin from UV damage. The formula relies on sulfate- and ethanolamine-free charcoal for its efficacy.

It's available on Amazon, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $10.

5) Shiseido Vital Uplifting and Firming Day Cream SPF-30

Shiseido Uplifting Firming Day Cream is a remarkable anti-aging product that effectively lifts and firms the skin, thanks to its powerful blend of botanical ingredients. With its luxurious texture, this product helps to keep the skin bouncy and tighter when applied.

The product is suitable for all skin types. With its active ingredients of Homosalate, it improves the formation of fine lines and wrinkles.

Shiseido Vital Uplifting and Firming Day Cream SPF-30 is available on Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, Macy's, and other beauty retailers for $140.