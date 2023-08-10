5 doctor-recommended SPF tips explored

SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, is essential to any beauty ritual. Skin specialists unanimously approve that employing one is vital to protect the skin against cancer, early aging, and related skin disorders like hyperpigmentation. A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that 30% of females and less than 15% of males unfailingly use sunscreen daily.

The correct sun safety is vital for retaining healthy and young-looking skin. Thus, these conclusions highlight the pressing requirement of raising an alert concerning the significance of routine sunscreen usage. It also encourages more individuals to prioritize skin protection and employ good and effective SPFs.

5 helpful SPF tips as recommended by doctors

An SPF functions as an absorbent, reflecting or dispersing the sun's rays while shielding the skin from damaging effects. Including one into daily habits allows prevention against sunburn, reduces skin cancer hazards, and maintains a young, glowing face and body.

Check out the five doctor-recommended tips related to SPFs to attain adequate sun safety.

1) To safeguard against harmful UV rays, pick the correct SPFs

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen lotion or gel with a minimum Sun Protection Factor of 30. Look for sunscreens that deliver safeguard against both harmful and UVB rays. Higher SPFs provide better skin protection courtesy of long-lasting coverage against these UV Rays. As per American Dermatology Association (ADA), choose those labeled as 'broad spectrum,' as they protect the skin from UVA and UVB rays.

2) Follow the correct sunscreen application technique

While applying sunscreen, the proper application technique must be employed. Concerning the face, one should take a coin-sized amount of sunscreen lotion or gel, while a shot-glass amount stands perfect for the entire body.

Before planning any outdoor activity, apply sunscreen 10-15 minutes before sun exposure. It will assist in absorbing into the skin thoroughly. While using, one should be extra alert to not miss out on areas like the ears, the back of the neck, and the tops of the feet. Also, protect the lips with a lip balm enriched with Sun Protection Factors. This process must be repeated every couple of hours or immediately after any outdoor activity or excessive sweating.

3) During peak sun hours, cater for proper sunshades

It is always recommended to sidestep direct exposure to UV rays, especially between 10 am and 4 pm. This is when the sun's rays are more harsh on the skin.

But if any plans of being outside during these hours, cater for proper sunshades like an umbrella and defensive garments. Broad-brimmed sun hats and sunglasses (with UV protective lenses) provide an added safeguard for the face and eyes. It is also noted that snow, sand, and water intensify the sun's UV rays. Thus, combining shade-seeking with additional sun protection methods for the best outcomes is always recommended.

4) Higher SPFs cater to better sun protection

It will be helpful to consider a sunscreen with a higher Sun Protection factor, for instance, the ones with at least Sun Protection Factor 30 or more. Sun Protection Factor 15 blocks around 93% of UVB rays, while the ones with 30 or more block around 97% of UVB rays.

A dermatologist practicing in New York, Dr Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, MD, commented about the sunscreens with SPF30,

"the magic number"

5) Embrace an SPF with DNA repair

When it comes to sun protection, it's essential to scrutinize the skincare items not alone acting as a shield from harmful UV rays but also assisting in rectifying any possible DNA deterioration induced by sun exposure. Sunscreens backed by DNA repair techniques are crafted to stem sunburn and help skin restoration at a cellular level. These skincare items typically comprise enzymes and antioxidants that help reverse UV radiation's consequences on the DNA.

According to research conducted by the National Institute of Health in the USA (NIH), following this process improves the effects of UV harm on the skin, like dark spots, creases, skin discolor, and sagging with lessened elasticity.

Therefore, by including sunscreen with DNA repair credentials in an individual's skincare ritual, they might appreciate the outdoors while bringing proactive measures to safeguard and repair the soundness of their skin.

It is essential to prioritize sun protection. By observing these doctor-recommended SPF tips, everyone can be well-prepared to care for their skin and stem the sun damage.

A Sun Protection Factor is not just needed only during summer. But it is an integral part of the daily skincare ritual. Integrating these tips into everyday life will help keep healthy and radiant skin.