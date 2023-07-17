5 best Lip care products of all time 

Elevating the daily lip care routine and achieving those luscious, healthy lips have become a passé. Whether to nourish, shield, or add a touch of colour to those gorgeous flowery lips, the top lip care products have it all. And the best part is that, beauty seekers no longer have to compromise between colour, hydration or the right SPF for their lips – they can have all in a single product.

The beauty arena is continually growing with several organic, vegan, cruelty-free products; one has all the means to choose their favoured ones. And choosing one's lip care product is not exceptional.

From hydrating lip salves to soft lip tints, a reliable lip care formula exists. Various lip care product options are available, be it with a hint of shade, enhanced with SPF, or a moisturising wonder that brinks on a shiny finish. As per a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York, Marisa Garshick:

"It is important to look for lip products with SPF to be sure to protect the lips from UV exposure,”

5 of the best-rated lip care products and their benefits

Every skincare regimen includes lip care. As the lips are often exposed to extreme environmental conditions, proper lip care can assist in preventing dryness, chapping, or premature cracking.

Routine lip care keeps them soft and supple and glowing with health. Related to this, Marisa Garshick also commented:

“Lips dry out faster than other parts of the skin since they don’t have the same oil glands that are present on the rest of the face. Additionally, the lips are thinner than the rest of the skin and, as a result, can be more susceptible to external trauma or injury.”

Check out the 5 best lip care products ruling this year's summer beauty closet!

1) Aquaphor Healing Ointment Mini Jar

This mini jar of lip ointment is the foremost answer for overly parched and dry lips. Much desired by beauty lovers, this balm is highly thick and nourishes deeply. Not only does it equip the lips with a lustrous glow, but it also imparts a fine hint of colour to sweeten the 'pout'.

Aquaphor is the 'go-to' lip care brand highly recommended by dermatologists. With its clinically-proven formula, this balm reduces dryness and eases cracked lips. This lip balm is fragrance-free and parabens-free, ensuring long-lasting moistness and preventing further dryness. This lip care ointment comes in a flip-top jar and a small tube and is sealed with active components such as Chamomile essence, Shea Butter, and Vitamins.

With an outstanding user rating of 4.8 stars and a reasonable cost of $4.22 on Amazon, one can now experience this must-have for 'on-the-go' lip hydration.

Key features:

Provides intensive lip hydration

The lip balm is dermatologist recommended

It is made with clinically proven formulas, like Chamomile essence, Shea butter and Vitamins.

A single swipe caters to a subtle lip-enhancing effect

2) Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Hydrating Treatment

Whether one plans to spend a day at the beach or enjoy a sun-kissed afternoon coffee date, this lip balm will enhance their pout, making it even more irresistible. Comprehended as the leading lip balm for beauty aficionados, this beauty secret for the lips provides unrivalled moisture that lasts for hours. Unlike other cosmetic products, there is no need to reapply this lip balm to maintain hydration continuously, all thanks to its active ingredients like sugar, cranberry seed oil and grapeseed oil.

With an exceptional buyer rating of 4.9 stars and a price of $31.49 on online retail sites like Amazon, this lip care product is a must-have for anyone who loves to showcase their best self in a ravishing selfie.

Key features:

Active ingredients like sugar, grapeseed oil and cranberry seed oils give a long-lasting hydration

There is no requirement for frequent reapplication

Once applied, it stays for hours, enhancing lip appearance

Reasonable pricing on various online retail sites like Amazon and Sephora.

3) Mara’s Sea Silk Lip Balm

Mara's Sea Silk Lip Balm is the one-stop solution for a lip salve providing intense hydration. This unique product surpasses lubricants like petroleum jelly and overnight lip masks. Enhanced with an algae-plumping complex, hydrating seed butter, and vegan waxes, this balm epitomises a 'grand vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free formula'. This balm moistens and plumps, smooths, and soothes the lips with regular application. Besides, it comes in recyclable packing, making it an eco-friendly beauty choice.

This beauty product for the lips can be easily purchased from online sites like Amazon for $29. With an exceptional shopper rating of 4.8 stars, this beauty lip balm is worth considering!

Key features:

Its super-hydrating formula keeps the lips moist and supple for long hours

Epitomises a 'grand vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free formula

Makes the lips plump and smooth with daily use

Comes in a recyclable packing

4) True Botanicals Moisture Lock Glossy Lip Balm

This luxurious True Botanicals glossy lip balm is worth slathering onto lovely lips every morning before heading out. It is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and nutritious organic components such as coconut oil and shea butter. This balm keeps lips well-hydrated even during the harshest winter. With a single swipe, one can experience a shiny finish that adds a touch of shine to the lips without any clingy remains.

Popular online retail sites like Amazon sell this glossy lip care balm for $48 and it comes with an impressive customer rating of 4.9 stars.

Key Features:

Made with nourishing organic ingredients, keeps lips moist for long hours

Regular use can shield the lips against winter chapping

It has non-sticky and non-greasy effect

This glossy lip balm is highly rated and reasonably priced at several online retail sites, like Amazon

5) Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30

Cay Skin's Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30 is the leading solution for protecting those luscious lips against damaging UV rays while supplying a lavish and organic lip balm experience. Compared to the other beauty products, it does not have that icky chemical odour or flavour. The balm's special blend of sea moss, aloe stem cells, and vitamin E intensely moisturises and comforts the lips, making them soft and shielded without any tacky remains.

This SPF-infused lip care balm is a game-changer with an exceptional buyer rating of 4.7 stars and an inexpensive cost of $14 on leading online retail sites like Amazon.

Important features:

Its UV protection with SPF 30 guards lips from damaging UV rays.

The lip balm is natural and pleasant, without chemical smell or taste.

Caters to deep hydration on the lips, all thanks to special ingredients like sea moss, aloe stem cells, and vitamin E.

Its non-sticky finish leaves the lips feeling soft and comfy-looking.

Beauty fans now have many choices in the domain of lip care. Gone are the days of comforting oneself with basic lip balms. Today, beauty enthusiastics can uncover various lip care products that cater to their explicit requirements. May it be a moisturising lip balm, one with SPF or a lip mask for overnight rejuvenation, one can cherry-pick their favourite at an affordable cost.

These 5 ingenious lip care products are readily obtainable via online retail sites such as Amazon and Sephora, concluding them as a 'must-keep beauty product' in one's beauty kit this summer.