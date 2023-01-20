Pimple on lip: Causes and treatment

Having a pimple on lip can be quite the mood killer. Pimples, also known as acne, are a common skin condition that can affect people of all ages.

Pimples can appear anywhere on the body, including the lips. Pimples on the lips, also known as lip acne, can be painful and unsightly. In this article, we will discuss the causes and treatment options for pimples on the lip in detail.

Why Do I Have A Pimple On My Lip?

1) Hormonal changes

Hormonal changes and imbalances in the body, such as those that occur during adolescence, pregnancy, and menopause, can cause an increase in oil production in the skin, leading to the development of pimples.

The hormone androgen, in particular, stimulates the sebaceous glands to produce more oil, which can lead to clogged pores and the development of pimples.

2) Bacteria

Pimples on the lip can also be caused by bacteria present in the skin. The bacteria Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes) is known to cause acne.

The bacteria can infect the pores, leading to the formation of pimples. When the pores become clogged with excess oil and dead skin cells, acne can thrive and cause inflammation.

3) Allergies

Allergic reactions to certain foods or products can cause pimples to form on the lip. This is known as contact dermatitis. Some common allergens include fragrances, preservatives, and certain ingredients found in lip balms or lipsticks.

4) Medications

Certain medications, such as birth control pills, can cause an increase in oil production in the skin, leading to the development of pimple on lip. The use of certain steroids or anti-seizure medications can also lead to the development of pimples on the lip.

5) Lip balm

Lip balms that contain ingredients such as coconut oil or cocoa butter can cause pimples to form on the lip. These ingredients can clog the pores and lead to the formation of pimples.

6) Hair removal cream or shaving

The pimple on your lip could be the result of rash shaving. (Image via Pexels/Nikolas Dimou)

Using hair removal cream or shaving can cause irritation or infection in the lips which can lead to pimples. The hair follicles on the lips are very small, and shaving or hair removal can cause irritation and infection in the follicles.

How to Get Rid of Pimple on Lip

Here're a few ways:

1) Medical treatment

Over-the-counter creams and gels that contain benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid can be used to treat pimple on lip.

These products can help reduce inflammation and kill bacteria. Benzoyl peroxide works by killing acne bacteria, while salicylic acid helps unclog pores and reduce inflammation. It's important to apply these products as directed and avoid overuse, as they can cause dryness and irritation.

2) Oral antibiotics

If your pimple on lip is caused by bacteria, your doctor may prescribe oral antibiotics to help clear up the infection.

Antibiotics such as tetracyclines and erythromycin can be effective in treating acne and bacteria and reducing inflammation. It's important to take the antibiotics as directed and complete the full course of treatment as prescribed by the doctor.

3) Avoiding irritants

If your pimple on lip is caused by an allergy or sensitivity to a certain product, it's important to avoid that product to prevent further outbreaks. That means avoiding certain foods or products that cause an allergic reaction.

4) Keep it clean

Keeping your skin clean is the best way to prevent pimples! (Image via pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Washing your face twice a day with a mild cleanser can help prevent the formation of pimple on lip. That will remove excess oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria that can clog pores and cause pimples. Avoid using harsh or abrasive cleaners, as they can cause irritation and dryness on the lips.

5) Don't touch or pop

It's important not to touch or pop pimple on lip, as that can cause further irritation and lead to infection. Popping a pimple can also push the bacteria and oils deeper into the skin, making it harder to clear the pimple.

6) Consult a dermatologist

If your pimple on lip is severe or persistent, it's important to consult a dermatologist for further evaluation and treatment. A dermatologist can help you determine the underlying cause of your pimples and develop a personalized treatment plan.

7) Light therapy

Light therapy is a treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to target the bacteria that cause acne. Blue light therapy can be used to kill acne and reduce inflammation, while red light therapy can help reduce redness and promote healing.

Pimples on the lip, also known as lip acne, can be caused by a variety of factors including hormonal changes, bacteria, allergies, and certain medications.

Treatment options include topical treatments, oral antibiotics, avoiding irritants, keeping the area clean, not touching or popping the pimples, and consulting a dermatologist.

With proper treatment and care, pimples on lip can be effectively treated and prevented. It's important to note that everyone's skin is unique, though, so what works for one person may not work for another,. I's important to work with a dermatologist to find the best treatment plan for you.

Poll : Do you follow any of these tips? Yes No 0 votes