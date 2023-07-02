All you need to know about Carmex Lip Balm: The one beauty product Stray Kids Lee Know can't live without

Carmex lip balms are popular around the world for their effectiveness, so it comes as no surprise that Stray Kids' Lee Know also swears by this lip product. In a recent video with GQ, all the Stray Kids members revealed one product that is a must-have for them, and Lee Know went on to list the Carmex Lip Balm as the most essential product for him. In the video, the Stray Kids member stated,

"This is a lip balm I use when my lips get dry...it's very hydrating and good."

Carmex was first established in 1937, and the company will be turning 86 this year. The lip balm was first formulated on a stove top and worked as a solution to the founder's constant struggle with cold sores. What started as a small family business has now turned into a highly reputed brand that is sold across 60 different countries, with the brand offering various flavors of the lip product alongside the classic one.

Alfred Woelbing came up with the quintessential tub packaging, which is available till this day. However, the brand offers the convenience of squeezable tube packaging and lip balm sticks as well, so there is something for everyone. The best part about the stick balms is that they come with SPF 15 sun protection, which also comes handy when one is struggling with cold sores.

Lee Know's packaging of choice is the squeezable tube that makes the product application super easy. Carmex Classic Lip Balm in the original tube variant retails for $1.24 on the Walmart website, with a pack of three selling for $3.28 only.

The Stray Kids member stated that the lip balm doesn't necessarily leave the lips shiny, as the main function of it lies in healing cold sores and extremely dehydrated lips. In the interview with GQ, Lee Know mentioned,

"If I wake up and feel my lips are a bit dry, then I'll use it."

He explained that the primary reason behind opting for this lip balm over the rest is because of its scent. Lee Know found the fragrance of the product quite pleasant, and Felix seemed to agree with the same after giving it a quick sniff.

Carmex lip balms boast of the Triple Force Formula, which implies that the product can shield the lips from damage due to cold, wind, and dry weather conditions. The benefit of using the squeezable tube packaging over the convenient stick balm is that it is more of a liquid and glides on super smoothly. The hydrating formula ensures one is left with soft and smooth lips even in the peak winter season.

The lip balm has a mix of natural and active ingredients to gently deliver effective ingredients that avoid irritating the skin. Active ingredients like salicylic acid help exfoliate away the dead skin cells, while skin-loving ingredients like vitamin E keep it well-moisturized.

The formula is also infused with cocoa butter and colloidal oatmeal, which further strengthen the skin barrier and maintain the skin's natural moisture levels. The best part about Carmex lip balms is that it makes use of both modern and traditional medicine, incorporating ingredients like camphor that is known to be an age-old remedy for multiple skin issues.

Unlike other lip balms, the recommended usage of Carmex lip balm is about 3-4 times a day and no more than that. Since it is a medicated lip balm and comes with active ingredients, it can lead to over exfoliation if one doesn't limit their usage. When you are in need of a re-touch, you can use a regular lip balm instead to avoid irritating the skin.

