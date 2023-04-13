Dry and chapped lips? Here’s how you can get rid of it  

Chapped lips or cheilitis are a very common but painful and uncomfortable issue. Though harmless, if not treated well, it can lead to more infections and discomfort.

Chapped lips are usually a result of cracked and dry skin on the lips, which can happen due to sun exposure, dry or cold weather, dehydration or frequent licking or biting the lips. The good news is that you can easily get rid of it with some easy home treatments and natural remedies.

Read on to learn more about the causes, symptoms and treatments for dry and chapped lips.

What are the major causes of dry lips?

Several factors can cause or make dry lips more likely. These include:

cold or dry weather

excessive biting or licking of the lips

dehydration

lack of oil glands in the lips

lack of moisturization

certain medications

dry air indoors

sunburn

harsh products such as salicylic acid and menthol

poor quality lip balms or lipstick

It's important to note that lips don’t contain oil glands, which makes them all the more susceptible to becoming dry and chapped.

What are the symptoms of chapped lips?

Avoid biting your lips. (Photo via Pexels/Shiny Diamond)

Some common symptoms of chapped and cracked lips include:

peeling and dry skin

itching

scaling lips

mild pain

mild bleeding

sores around the lips and mouth

How can you get rid of chapped lips?

Chapped lips can be cured at home with some natural remedies, some of which include:

Using a good lip balm

Avoid menthol-based lip balms. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

The best remedy for chapped lips is applying a good quality lip balm. When choosing a lip balm, though, watch out for ingredients that may exacerbate your lip condition.

For example, avoid using lip balms that contain menthol or any other mint flavor. While menthol can ease discomfort by providing a cooling sensation, it can lead to more dryness, leaving your lips feeling even more chapped and cracked.

Apart from menthol, also avoid lip balms that contain phenol, camphor and flavored lip products.

Applying honey

Honey is a highly moisturizing product that can help you get relief from dry and cracked lips. It contains antibacterial and antioxidant properties, which may help prevent infections.

Apply a few drops of honey on your chapped lips, and let it sit for a few minutes. Wash it off gently with water, and repeat the remedy a few times more throughout the day.

Using aloe vera gel

Like honey, aloe vera gel is also a very popular natural remedy to cure chapped and dry lips.

It contains minerals, antioxidants and vitamins that help calm the skin and soothe inflammation. Regular use of aloe vera can rehydrate the skin and keep the lips perfectly moisturized.

Using green tea bags

Green tea is loaded with minerals and antioxidants like polyphenols, which help reduce inflammation. To use this remedy, soak a bag of green tea in warm water, and gently rub the bag over your lips for a few seconds. Doing so will remove dryness and also provide exfoliation.

You can also use coconut oil and cucumber to cure chapped lips, as they also contain anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, which may help soothe the skin on the lips and prevent dryness.

Keeping yourself hydrated

Keep yourself hydrated to avoid dry lips. (Photo via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Drinking lots of water and other healthy fluids can also manage dryness, as dehydration is a major cause of chapped and cracked lips.

Using a humidifier indoors

Using an indoor humidifier can provide moisture to the lips and prevent dryness, especially in the winter. Using these devices at home and work can keep the skin properly moisturized and prevent dryness.

Exfoliating the lips

Exfoliating the lips can be a great way to get rid of chapped lips. To exfoliate, simply use sugar or look for lip scrubs that contain sugar or baking soda. Exfoliate at least once a week to eliminate dry skin.

Moreover, avoid peeling or biting flaky skin. Always remember that the skin on the lips is very delicate, and biting and peeling can cause bleeding, irritation and even slow down the healing process. Moreover, do not lick your lips.

If the problem doesn’t go away or persists for a long time, see a dermatologist to seek more professional treatment. Keep in mind that chapped lips that don’t recover, despite using natural remedies, can be a sign of a more serious skin issue.

