Aesop Body Bar Soaps: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Aesop (Aēsop) is developing its body care line with three new body bar soaps this summer. The revered skincare label has garnered fans owing to its superior body bar soaps that combine effectiveness and a delightful sensory experience. Launching on August 1, 2023, each bar soap will be retailing for $21.

This brand's skincare products will be brilliantly packed and readily obtainable, all thanks to its official website and other e-commerce sites.

Each vegan and cruelty-free soap weighs 150 grams and is travel-friendly, making them an excellent option for day-to-day use. In addition, their size equips the users with a relaxed grip, making it easy for them to lather and enjoy their skin-nourishing properties.

Everything we know about Aesop body bar soaps

The trio of body bar soaps from Aesop, aptly named Refresh, Polish, and Nurture, is carefully crafted to scour, buff, and revitalise the skin, all while retaining its natural moisture. Unlike bar soaps that can leave the skin feeling taut and moisture-deprived, these body soaps gently purify without drying the skin.

The brand's skincare products have always been known for their dedication to high-quality components and enchanting fragrances, and these new bar soaps from Aesop are no exception.

Refresh

Aesop's Refresh body bar soap has citrus and flowery notes that work together to cleanse the skin intensely, clearing pollutants and leaving it feeling fresh. The invigorating smell lingers on the skin and the high-quality formula guarantees that the soap produces a creamy froth.

Key features:

Refreshing: Aesop's Refresh body bar soap delivers a revitalising experience that fuels and restores the user with its stimulating citrusy and flowery notes.

Aesop's Refresh body bar soap delivers a revitalising experience that fuels and restores the user with its stimulating citrusy and flowery notes. Good cleansing: The carefully chosen ingredients of this body bar soap function together to scour the skin deeply, removing impurities and making it fresh.

The carefully chosen ingredients of this body bar soap function together to scour the skin deeply, removing impurities and making it fresh. Refreshing scent: The bar soap's refreshing smell stays on the skin, leaving a fine fragrance all day.

The bar soap's refreshing smell stays on the skin, leaving a fine fragrance all day. Creamy foam: The high-quality formulation ensures the soap delivers a creamy lather, creating a luxurious and indulgent experience for each wash.

Polish

This variation of Aesop's body bar soap has a mesmerizing green tint and a camphor-like aroma, guaranteeing a distinct experience.

Its meticulously prepared formula blends soft buffing action with its exceptional power to eradicate dead skin cells and pollutants.

Key features:

Unique green tint: Its unique green-hued consistency adds a natural touch to the daily skincare ritual.

Its unique green-hued consistency adds a natural touch to the daily skincare ritual. Camphor-like scent: Each wash caters for the skin with an alluring and distinguishable experience.

Each wash caters for the skin with an alluring and distinguishable experience. Gentle buffing measure: This variation of Aesop's body bar soap gently extracts dead skin cells and impurities.

This variation of Aesop's body bar soap gently extracts dead skin cells and impurities. Delicate and radiant look: This bar soap variation regularly unveils a more satiny and fitter look.

Nurture

Aesop's body bar soap, Nurture, stands out with its refreshing aroma. Crafted with maximum care, this body bar soap purifies and nurtures the skin intensely, making it an excellent choice for those with dry and sensitive skin.

Nurture delivers much-needed moisture and comfort to the skin, revitalising it. Its creamy suds pulls out pollutants while preserving the skin's natural moisture.

Key features:

Stimulating fragrance: Delivers a velvety, herbaceous, woody aroma.

Delivers a velvety, herbaceous, woody aroma. Extreme cleansing and nurturing: Formulated with the utmost care, this body bar soap deeply washes and stimulates the skin layers.

Formulated with the utmost care, this body bar soap deeply washes and stimulates the skin layers. Perfect for dry to sensitive skin: Thoughtfully prepared for sensitive to dry skin this bar soap variation is suitable for all skincare individuals.

Thoughtfully prepared for sensitive to dry skin this bar soap variation is suitable for all skincare individuals. Moisturises and revitalises: The soothing yet useful formula restores the skin's texture.

Priced at HKD 160 (USD 21), the Refresh, Polish, and Nurture body bar soaps can be purchased on the official Aēsop site and other e-commerce retailers like Amazon starting August 1, 2023.

Those wishing to stay up-to-date on the brand's further releases and limited skincare editions can subscribe to the company's newsletter or follow their social media handles.