Two important facts about highlighters are that they elevate any makeup look and one doesn’t have to spend a lot of money to get an amazing highlighting product. Essentially, for those who don’t use makeup frequently or are just working on a tight makeup budget, highlighters are an essential makeup commodity and can definitely be bought without breaking the bank.

The makeup market is divided into luxury and drugstore products, with the drugstore category becoming a bigger focal point for brands and beauty enthusiasts alike.

It is important to keep in mind that multiple brands in the market have nailed highlighter formulations while keeping the price range accessible. This listicle weighs in 5 of the best highlighters to avail in 2023 under $50 with standout drugstore formulations.

Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter to Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter: 5 best highlighters to avail in 2023 under $50

1) Maybelline FaceStudio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter ($11.99):

Maybelline is known for its drugstore makeup formulations with the Face Studio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter enhancing natural features, revealing a reflective finish for glowing, luminous skin. The highlighter consists of pearl pigments that offer a warm metallic sheen and a formula that glides onto the skin effortlessly.

The Master Chrome Metallic highlighting product is available in pressed powder form and comes in four different shades that deliver a natural-looking radiance, unlike formulations that appear artificially metallic.

2) FLOWER Beauty Spotlight Liquid Highlight ($14.50):

The Flower Beauty Spotlight Liquid Highlight is infused with moisturizing ingredients that keep the skin hydrated while its revolutionary formula effortlessly blends the finest pearls into the skin, revealing a dewy finish. The liquid highlighter is gluten-free, vegan, and offers an optical soft-focus effect.

It is infused with the goodness of sunflower seed oil, cranberry seed oil, goji berries, jojoba oil, and Vitamin C. Additionally, the product comes with a built-in cushion applicator for ease of application and blending.

3) Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter ($11.99):

As the name suggests, this highlighter features a buttery, creamy texture with lightweight one-swipe blendable coverage. This Physicians Formula product is infused with a powerful blend of Capuacu Butter, Tucuma Butter, and Murumuru Butter, packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that condition, moisturize, and soften the skin.

The highlighting product features ultra-refined pearls with soft-focus pigments that smoothen skin’s texture, brighten skin tone, and deliver a dewy highlighted finish.

4) Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil ($42):

Fenty Beauty’s diamond-dusted highlighting product delivers a 3D glittering veil of pure sparkle for the face and the body. The product is free of SLS and SLES, parabens, and sulfates and is cruelty-free as well.

It has a 3D, jelly-powder formula that melts into the skin and creates an all-glitz-no-grit finish for every skin tone. The product was inspired by the crystal dress that Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna wore at the CFDA 2014.

5) Smashbox X BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed Highlighter ($42):

One of the most-loved highlighters from BECCA, this highlighter is an ultra-creamy formula for a natural and luminous glow. It offers medium coverage and is available in a pressed powder format.

The Smashbox highlighter features ultra-fine multidimensional pearls that reflect and refract light from every angle for a buildable and luminous glow. The highlighting product is free of parabens, mineral oil, formaldehyde, and sulfates, and is cruelty-free. The pressed formula blends seamlessly into the skin without looking over the top.

The highlighters mentioned in this listicle are budget, high-end formulations, and offer amazing coverage for makeup looks that thrive on highlighting products. One can add any of the above-mentioned products to their beauty arsenal and avail of amazing highlighting formulations without burning a hole in their pocket.