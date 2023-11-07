What is Halo Eye makeup? Products and techniques explored 

Having created a boom in the eye makeup arena in 2020, halo eye makeup is trending yet again. It is an eye makeup look created using a contrast of light and bright colors in the center of the eyelid and darker colors on either side. A total opposite to the no-makeup-makeup look, the halo eye makeup trend is ideal for a sophisticated makeover that looks wearable and super versatile.

This eye makeup style is more casual, easy to wear, simple to create, and sensuous appearing than the more current variants. The halo eye makeup trend is not just about light and dark contrasts but ranges from negative space halo shades to mermaid halo eyes.

If you search for "halo eye makeup" on YouTube, you'll find lessons featuring vloggers such as MannyMUA and Jaclyn Hill. Put another way, this eye makeup trend is a bright, monochromatic take on the iconic, statement smoky eye makeup style.

The Halo Eye Makeup is a universally flattering eye makeup trend

Here are the simple steps one should follow to get this look:

Start by prepping the lids with an eye primer so that the eye makeup looks vibrant and lasts longer.

For the base, blend dark brown, black, or plum eyeshadow all over the lids.

Blend it only on the outer and inner corners of the lids and leave the center blank.

Next, clean up the blended eyeshadow at the edges of the eye and use a concealer on the center of the lids to get a clean canvas for contrasting eyeshadow shades.

Dab some concealer toward the edges of the eyes as well.

Once the concealer is applied, dab a shimmer or glitter eyeshadow shade on the center of the lids where the concealer is placed.

Make sure the shade contrasts with the base color.

Finish the eye makeup look by volumizing the lashes with a long-lasting, black shade of mascara.

Product recommendations

One can use the Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow & Liner Eye Primer ($10) for the same. It is a moisturizing and crease-free eye makeup primer with a butter formula that dabs seamlessly onto the lids. It is available in four different tints to cover varied skin tones and is infused with a conditioning dose of Vitamin E.

The ideal concealer for this makeup look is the e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer ($7 on Amazon). It is a drugstore dupe of the Tarte Shape Tape concealer ($31). It offers full, buildable coverage and is ideal for concealing the dark area around the lids. Available in 26 shade variations, the e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer is an impressive budget concealer option for the halo eye makeup trend.

A special trick to enhance the look is to apply the second shade when the concealer isn’t completely dry, as this will hold the shimmer longer.

One can use the Urban Decay NAKED METAL MANIA METALLIC EYESHADOW PALETTE ($59) for the metallic shades on the outer portions of the lids and the Urban Decay NAKED3 EYESHADOW PALETTE ($59) for the subtle, contrasting shade to be used in the center.

One can also add more detailing to the look by using an eyeliner in the shade of their choice.

With the holiday season approaching, the halo eye makeup look makes for the perfect low-effort, high-dimension eye makeup look that one can wear to parties and celebrations. Additionally, the color combinations with this eye makeup trend are endless, opening doors to multiple ways one can wear the same.