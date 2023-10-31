What is Matcha Latte makeup? TikTok's latest makeup trend explored 

The beauty arena constantly witnesses new makeup trends, and the latest addition to the same is the Matcha Latte makeup. It’s not just an addition to the list of trending makeup looks but also to the ones named after food and drinks, like the Strawberry makeup or Pumpkin Spice Latte makeup.

Deriving inspiration from the Latte makeup trend, the Matcha Latte makeup trend features a combination of a bronzed face with creamy pops of green for the eyeshadow or green eyeliner on the lids. This makeup trend has made it to most social media platforms and is one of the popular makeup looks for the fall.

Explaining the difference between Latte makeup and Matcha latte makeup, celebrity makeup artist Melissa Murdick stated that the difference lies in the use of green shades on the eyes, with shades complementing green on the lips and the cheeks, unlike latte makeup’s fully monochromatic brown shades.

Matcha Latte makeup is all about keeping the skin fresh with a tint of green around the eyes

Matcha latte makeup is a spinoff of the latte makeup trend first coined by Rachel Rigler on TikTok in June 2023. The latest makeup trend is focused on pastel to mid-tone shades of green around the yes. It is often paired with other makeup trends like dewy or bronzed skin, glossy lips with a deep lip liner, or softly filled, fluffy brows.

The matcha latte makeup trend is all about embracing the eyes, so it is important that one doesn’t go overboard with the rest of the face. Make sure that the shades chosen for the lips and cheeks are not too bright and that they don’t overpower the green.

Additionally, make sure to stick to creamy and hydrating products for the base since matte foundation, cakey powder, or powder bronzer and blush can make the skin look heavy and flat. This matcha version of latte makeup is about showcasing fresh and dewy skin in contrast to match the green shade used on the eyes.

To create the matcha latte makeup look, start by swapping out the foundation for a tinted, glowy moisturizer or hydrating concealer like the Too Faced Born This Way Skin Tint ($42).

Next, apply a cream bronzer like the latte makeup look, and apply a tinted or clear brow gel for natural-looking fluffy brows. One can use Saie Beauty’s Sun Melt ($32) for the bronzer as e.l.f’s Brow Lift ($6) for the brows.

The next step is to use a liquid or cream blush in a neutral pink shade like the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23) in the shade Encourage. This shade will complement the green around the eyes.

And now comes the fun part: the eyes. Apply an eye primer and find a palette with multiple shades of green, like The ColourPop Fresh Greens Eyeshadow Palette ($14). This palette has the ideal matcha color and other complementing shades. Blend the matcha-like shade on the crease area and pick another shade of green for the lower lashes. Use a shimmery shade for a pop of highlight at the inner corner of the eyes.

Complete the look with a glossy lip using the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm ($24). Line the lips with a dark liner, then go in with the gloss. Once done with the makeup, set the makeup look with a loose powder or a luminous setting spray like Rare Beauty Always an Optimist 4-In-1 Mist ($27).

A fresh take on the otherwise monochromatic brown-hued latte makeup, the matcha makeup is the perfect look for the holiday season.