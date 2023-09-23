5 best lip and cheek tints of 2023

Lip and cheek tints, widely regarded as the essential component of any makeup routine, are now available in a single compact form. Remarkably, one makeup tool can provide a multitude of services in a relatively short amount of time. Beauty enthusiasts adore these lip and cheek tint products.

With the formulation of a dewy balm look, each of these lip and cheek tints showcases a subtle sheen appearance towards the skin. With the help of these lip and cheek tint products, it is possible to achieve a dramatic floral-light makeup look with a few simple strokes.

The lip and cheek tints are served in various shapes, sizes, finishes, and shades, from brands such as Milk Makeup to Florence by Mills, with prices ranging from $8-$45.

Florence By Mills to Merit Beauty: Top 5 Must-Have Lip and Cheek Tints of 2023

1) Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

A viral Tik-Tok famous beauty product from Milk Makeup offers us its lip and cheek tints that work ideally as a dual product. The product comes in 12 shades that are packed in a compact. The tinted shade can last on the skin all day long. The cream blush stick can blend well.

Once these lip and cheek tints are used on the cheeks, they serve a very light-pinkish shade of hues, and on the lips, it shows a red cherry shade. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Kohl’s Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $24.

2) Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color

This lip and cheek tint from Merit Beauty offers a very light and all-day-long shade for everyday makeup use. A Swipe of this shade can create a natural finish. The tinted shade is super blendable with its sheen-minimal color.

The stick comes infused with rich Vitamin E and contains many beneficial properties, such as antioxidants that are good for the skin. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Kohl’s Temptalia, and other beauty retailers for $30.

3) Tata Harper Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush

The satin sheen texture, like cream blush from Tata Harper, comes in 6 shade ranges. The cream blush works best as a lip and cheek tint as it’s a creamy, dewy shade made of natural ingredients such as Vitamins and a variety of flower oils.

The entire Tata Harper skincare product range is made by fighting free radicals. The product packaging comes in Tata Harper’s signature small green pot with a gold mirrored screw-on top. The product is available on Amazon, Goop, Moda Operandi, and other beauty retailers for $45.

4) Makeup Revolution Fast Base Blush Stick

For the best dewy finish on the lip and cheek tints, one such product from Makeup Revolution is the Fast Base Blush Stick. This tint shade comes in 4 ranges similar to pink and purple, giving a natural sheen look on the cheeks and the pout.

The packaging of this product is made in a circular diameter that makes it super easy to apply. The product is available on Amazon, HOK Makeup, Target, Beauty Bay, and other beauty retailers for $8.

5) Florence by Mills True to Hue pH Adjusting Lip and Cheek Balm

The lip and cheek tints from Florence by Mills come in a completely vegan, silicone-free and SLS/SLES-free formula. The product has been dermatologically tested and is super efficient for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

The lip and cheek tint can be an ideal choice for those looking forward to a natural, dewy sheen appearance. The product is available on Ulta Beauty, Beauty Bay, and other beauty retailers for $16.

Final thoughts

Nowadays, beauty enthusiasts are drawn towards new technologies of convenient beauty products. One such is a lip and cheek tint that gives many options to apply for it, be it as an eyeshadow, lip balm, or blusher.

The lip and cheek tints come in various shades, with variations in packaging and formulations, for a preferred subtle dewy sheen, flush natural look. The top 5 tints that every other makeup artist recommends in 2023 are all worth a try, from brands such as Florence by Mills to Milk Makeup.