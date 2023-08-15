Where to get Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss? Release date, price, formula and more explored

Milk Makeup launched its Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss on August 15, 2023, an ultra-shiny lip gloss with the nourishing properties of lip oil. The high-shine gloss has a non-sticky formula, ensuring the lip product doesn't leave behind a tacky feel after application.

The beauty brand is best known for its super-effective makeup products, with its Hydro Grip Primer having received the Allure Reader's Choice award. Beauty experts and enthusiasts alike have vouched for their beauty products formulated with effective skin-loving ingredients.

Along with that, the beauty brand also uses packaging that makes them super easy to use, thus making their products more accessible and user-friendly.

The new lip gloss comes with a mix of shimmery and non-shimmery shades, offering something for everyone. The formula combines several oils that leave the lips deeply nourished and hydrated, providing a blinding shine to the lips without drying them out.

Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss has just launched on the Milk Makeup website, retailing for $26 only. It is available in eight gorgeous shades, offering hues that will be fitting for both subtle and full glam makeup looks.

Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss has a non-sticky formula that provides the lips with a beautiful shine

Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss is an ultra-shiny, non-sticky lip gloss that comes with the goodness of nourishing oils that leave the lips smooth and supple. It boosts the lips' hydration and keeps them well-moisturized throughout the day.

The product leaves behind a sheer wash of color on the lips, which one can wear or pair with their favorite lipstick. As with most Milk Makeup products, Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss is a 90% natural and clean beauty product that is also vegan and paraben-free.

Werk Trip is a beautiful dusty rose pink shade perfect for a nude makeup look.

Journey is the quintessential clear lip gloss one can wear or layer on top of their favorite lipstick.

Voyage is a deep blackberry hue bolder than the rest of the shades and would be gorgeous when paired with a full glam makeup look.

Quest has a caramel beige tint that would be best for nude lip makeup.

Soul Search is a pretty light pink shimmery shade perfect for a Barbie-core makeup look.

Explore has a coral hue with a shimmery finish, making it the perfect shade for Summer 2023.

Globetrot is a fun baby blue shimmery tint best suited for the blueberry lips makeup trend.

Trek is a deeper variant of Werk Trip, albeit with a beautiful shimmery finish.

Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss is infused with the goodness of jojoba oil, which is rich in antioxidants and lends the lip gloss a super smooth texture that feels comfortable to wear over longer periods. The product also contains the goodness of goji berry that helps soothe and hydrate the lips.

Along with that, goji berry extract also promotes skin elasticity and firmness, thus providing anti-aging benefits to your lips. Lastly, the cloudberry seed oil in the Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss formula deeply nourishes and moisturizes the lip skin, all thanks to the high levels of vitamin C and E in the seed oil.

Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss is already available on the Milk Makeup website, retailing for $26. If you enjoy a lip gloss without its sticky feel, this would be the perfect product for you.