Fans swoon over Han So-hee’s look in the latest Dior campaign: “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON THE PLANET”

The latest Dior campaign exuding a strong Christmas spirit features Han So-hee in a series of creative visuals. The main products in the campaign are the stylish metallic purse from Dior and its signature red lipstick, which Han So-hee is seen carrying in the campaign.

The Undercover actress has been a long-time representative of the famous luxury brand and has often collaborated with Dior for magazine features and events. Fans love the actress for her sense of fashion and beauty, which makes her a perfect fit for the ‘it feels a lot like Christmas’ campaign for Dior Beauty.

Han So-hee posted the Dior beauty campaign on her Instagram profile and fans were quick to flood the comment section with comments appreciating her look:

A fan commented "The Most Beautiful Woman on The Planet" for Han So-hee's latest Dior Beauty campaign (Image via Instagram/ @xeesoxee)

The aesthetic video campaign features the Nevertheless actress in multiple frames giving home video and disposable camera-like effects with the actress sporting Dior's red lip shade. She is seen with her hair tied in a messy hairstyle in some frames and left open in some, with her bangs framing her face.

The lipstick as shown in the campaign starring the World of the Married actress is adorned with Dior's CD initials as an ode to the fitted waists of Dior's runway look. Additionally, the lipstick is a part of Dior's eco-design initiative and is refillable.

Fans go gaga over Han So-hee's latest Dior campaign celebrating Christmas cheer and holiday spirit

Earlier this year, the Abyss actress made headlines with her show-stopping appearance at the Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition held at Seongsu-dong, Seoul. Everyone was in awe of her unique makeup look wherein she sported dark eye makeup with a beautiful dewy base.

The focus product of Dior's latest campaign, the Rouge Dior lipstick is enriched with pomegranate flower extracts and red peony of natural origin. The Rouge Dior range consists of 75 bold shades with metallic, velvet, satin, and matte finish ensuring 16 hours of wearability and comfort on the lips

Han So-hee's association with Dior is one that always garners positive traction from fans. Just like the luxury brand's latest holiday campaign with the Dior Rouge Lipstick in shade 999 Velvet Finish as the focus product, has resulted in fans going gaga over the creative video campaign featuring the actress in multiple frames.

The actress can be seen showcasing varied expressions with different frames showcasing the Dior Rogue Lipstick exclusively. Fans appreciated Han So-hee's latest campaign for Dior by praising the actress through the comment section:

Fans express their appreciation for the My Name actress' latest Dior Campaign (Image via Instagram/ @xeesoxee)

A frequent representative of everything Dior, Han So-hee's latest creative campaign is unique and justifies why her experimental choices with her projects and her style are appreciated by her global fanbase.