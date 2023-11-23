Whether it’s a fiery red lip shade reserved for special occasions or a go-to nude shade that pairs perfectly with all outfits, every beauty enthusiast seeks good-quality transfer-proof lipsticks.

Transfer-proof lipsticks do not entail the hassle of stickiness, fading, crusty dryness, or heavy feeling that non-transfer-proof formulations bring to one’s makeup arsenal.

The issue with normal lipstick formulations, be it matte or liquid, is that most of them smudge and fade, making one reapply the lip product multiple times. Transfer-proof lipsticks, on the other hand, enable the lipstick wearer to be stress-free about having to reapply and carry lipstick everywhere.

Urban Decay's Longwear Liquid Lipstick to Dior Rouge Forever: 7 best transfer-proof lipsticks of 2023

1) Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick ($27)

Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick offers instant shine with a highly pigmented color that stays on even when every other makeup product comes off. The product requires shaking for activation, and it is a vegan and cruelty-free formulation.

Available in 12 varied shades, this transfer-proof liquid lipstick offers a one-swipe color with a glossy finish, without any flaking or breakups. The liquid lipstick is transfer-proof, food and water-resistant, and smudge-proof with shades like Unbreakable- an intense red shade to Safe Word- an iconic nude.

2) L'Oréal Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick ($13.99)

This L'Oreal lipstick is a powdery, color-rich intense volume matte formula that lasts up to 16 hours. The matte lipstick is infused with hyaluronic acid, leaving the lips feeling comfortable and fuller all day long.

The intense volume matte lipsticks offer multiple saturated shades that flatter all skin tones, and the formulation ensures that the color doesn’t bleed, smudge, or feather.

3) MAKEUP BY MARIO Ultra Suede® Lipstick ($26)

This is a next-gen weightless matte lipstick from Makeup by Mario that is a super-comfortable, soft, suede-like formula offering a soft-focus finish. The Ultra Suede lipstick is extremely long-wearing, hydrating, and cruelty-free.

The transfer-proof lipstick features a non-drying formula infused with seed oil that softens and moisturizes the lips for a super-sensorial, addictive glide.

It is made with a blur-filter technology in the form of smoothing gels that offer smooth-matte, and soft-focus coverage in a single stroke.

4) Dior Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick ($45)

Dior’s Rogue Forever transfer-proof formulation offers up to 16 hours of wear with an ultra-pigmented color and bare-lip feel for a couture matte finish. It is a hydrating formulation infused with Red Peony Extract that maintains intense hydration and Jojoba that optimizes comfort.

This is the first transfer-proof bullet lipstick from Dior, and the Rogue Forever product is powered by floral lip-care ingredients, making the lipstick feel luxuriously comfortable.

5) Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick ($27)

This Smashbox lipstick stays on for up to eight hours comfortably and is infused with Primer oil-complex to condition the lips and Advanced Polymer Technology that makes the lip color last long.

The lipstick delivers a bold and lightweight color with a liquid matte finish that won’t budge, feather or smudge. The matte liquid lipstick features a precision tip applicator that lines and fills the lips.

6) Revlon ColorStay Overtime LipColor ($20)

Revlon's ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor is a dual-ended, transfer-proof lipstick that is long-wearing so one can forget the hassle of touch-ups.

The lipstick is infused with Vitamin E and chamomile, and it comes with two ends, wherein one smoothens the liquid lipstick on the lips and the other is loaded with a clear gloss that acts as the perfect top coat.

Available in 30 different shades, the liquid lipstick doesn’t feather or bleed and stays intact for up to 16 hours.

7) MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour ($25)

MAC’s Ruby Woo lip shade is immensely popular but so is the brand’s liquid lipstick that delivers a rush of rich-pigment-soaked color to the lips with a velvety matte finish.

The MAC Retro Matte lipstick is non-bleeding, and non-feathering, and offers stay-true color on the lips for eight hours.

With the lipsticks mentioned in this listicle, one can enjoy themselves without having to worry about lipstick reapplication.

Every lipstick formulation mentioned above saves one from having to check the glasses for lip stains or the disappointment of coming home to smudged, worn-off lipstick.