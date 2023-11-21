Where to get Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Hailey Bieber is known for making her beauty brand, Rhode, extremely popular alongside her iconic glazed doughnut skin, ensuring everyone has a glossy pout and glowing skin just like hers. To celebrate Hailey Bierber’s birthday this year, the brand is debuting its first flavored lip product ever since diving into the world of color cosmetics last month with the launch of the brand’s Peptide Lip Tints in four gorgeous shades.

While choosing between a special lip hue formulation and smelling like one’s favorite treat is a difficult choice, Rhode’s new Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean has combined the two options in a shimmery formulation. The new lip tint in Jelly Bean allows beauty enthusiasts and fans of Rhode to experience a shimmery glaze of sheer baby pink with a delicious, candy-coated taste.

The Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean retails for $16 and will be available to shop on November 22, 2023, on the brand's official website. However, fans eager to get their hands on the scrumptious lip tint can sign up on the waitlist for the limited edition product.

The Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean combines the beauty of a tint with the efficiency of a restorative treatment

The inspiration behind their very first shimmering lip product, the Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean, as stated on the brand’s website, is everyone’s favorite lip gloss from middle school. The formulation of the peptide lip tint boasts a triple treat for beauty enthusiasts with the combination of candy flavor, sheer baby pink color, and a brand-new finish.

Releasing the product to celebrate the founder and creative director of the brand, Hailey Bieber’s 27th birthday, feels like this is the product one would reach for first in the goodie bag after a birthday girl’s sleepover party. The one where everyone decides to wear shimmery lips to school the day after.

According to the beauty brand, the Jelly Bean Peptide Lip Tint is made with the same restorative formula as featured in the brand’s Peptide Lip Treatment formulation, leaving the lips naturally plump, nourished, and hydrated.

Key ingredients of the Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean include shea butter that moisturizes and hydrates the lips with five essential fatty acids, including Vitamin D, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, and allantoin. It is also infused with peptides that visibly plump the lips and improve suppleness in dehydrated, dry lips, as well as babassu- a naturally rich source of lauric acid that supports the microbiome and replenishes the skin’s overall moisture.

Rhode’s dermatologist in residence, Dhaval Bhanusali, MD FAAD, commented on the formulation of the Peptide Lip Treatment, stating:

"Aesthetically, it gives a plump glaze appearance that Hailey has become known for. Functionally, we wanted something that helped throughout the day but was also strong enough to serve as an overnight lip mask that leaves your lips feeling hydrated when you wake up. “

The Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Jelly Bean feels like a velvety, rich lip gloss that melts onto the lips. It is a cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan formula tested and developed by dermatologists.

One can shop the highly anticipated product starting November 22, 2023, along with the brand’s limited-edition Birthday Duo Set ($42) featuring the brand’s best-selling Peptide Glazing Fluid along with the tint, packed into a cute, jelly-bean-shaped pouch.