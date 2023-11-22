Top 5 products used by celebrity makeup artists

From the Milky manicure to Strawberry makeup, Barbiecore makeup looks, to Red carpet makeup looks, everything spotted on celebrities is courtesy of celebrity makeup artists who put their creativity and skills into curating the most unique makeup looks.

Celebrity makeup artists like Donni Davy and Mario Dedivanovic are why beauty enthusiasts always have something fun to recreate, taking inspiration from the makeup looks these makeup artists create on everyone’s favorite celebrities.

Moreover, celebrity makeup artists have become more interactive with the audience and often share makeup hacks, tricks, and must-have products to increase engagement and for the inevitable time of their personal beauty brand launches.

Watching their favorite celebrities ace flawless makeup looks, beauty enthusiasts often wonder what are the staple beauty products used by celebrity makeup artists. This listicle is an amalgamation of the top five products used by celebrity makeup artists that makeup lovers can try for themselves.

Top five products used by celebrity makeup artists

1) Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum ($22):

Molly R. Stern is a famous celebrity makeup artist with over 25 years of experience. She has created makeup looks for A-list celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, and Maya Rudolph.

Molly’s must-have product is the Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum, which offers intense hydration support via its ceramide serum formulation specially optimized with five types of lipids and ceramides. The Cocokind serum reduces transepidermal water loss and signs of skin irritation, leaving skin supple, comfortable, and hydrated.

2) MAKEUP BY MARIO SurrealSkin™ Liquid Foundation ($42):

Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, created Salma Hayek’s viral Oscars 2023 makeup look using his own brand, Makeup by Mario’s Foundation, as a must-have product. The SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation is a luminous, breathable foundation, offering effortless blending and buildable coverage to illuminate one’s complexion with its long-lasting formulation.

The non-comedogenic liquid foundation is infused with Vegetal Squalene and Grapeseed Oil that offers restoring and moisturizing benefits and perfecting powders that work with the skin’s natural texture for a smooth and enhanced finish.

3) ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray ($17):

When talking about products used by celebrity makeup artists, it is impossible not to mention the viral setting spray that Beyonce’s makeup artist, Rokael, used. The product was propagated across social media platforms for keeping Queen Bey’s makeup in place during a rain shower amid her show.

The On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray gives the skin an all-day matte finish and is infused with Witch Hazel to absorb oil for a matte, blurred finish and Green Tea extract to help tighten pores. The One/Size makeup setting spray claims to hold makeup in place for up to 16 hours.

4) Half Magic Grippie Brow Sculpting Brow Gel ($19):

HBO’s hit series Euphoria created a wave of new makeup looks, and celebrity makeup artist Donni Davy took the looks a step further by launching her own beauty brand: Half Magic. Beauty enthusiasts love the product, and Donni Davy stated in an interview with The Cut that she extensively uses the Half Magic Grippie Brow Sculpting Brow Gel.

It is a clear eyebrow gel that achieves twelve hours of laminated brows without the dreaded brow stiffness or dandruff effect. The brow gel offers a natural and flexible finish and is accompanied by dual-length, multi-use bristles.

5) Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder for Under Eyes ($33):

Recommended as a must-have by celebrity beauty artist Renne Garnes - makeup artist to Naomi Campbell, Alicia Keys, and Serena Williams - the Secret Brightening Powder for Under Eyes is the perfect product to brighten dark circles.

The Secret Brightening Powder for Under Eyes by Laura Mercier is a transparent and weightless powder to set under-eye concealer and diminish the look of fine lines.

Celebrity makeup artists are makeup moguls that every beauty enthusiast follows religiously. The products mentioned above are used by popular makeup artists who have extended their skills and beauty arsenal secrets for everyone to try.