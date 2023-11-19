Kim Kardashian’s Frosted Manicure makes headlines at the latest Swarvoski event: Products and technique to ace the manicure explored

Kim Kardashian loves glamour and makes sure her outfits, nails, and everything else scream of it. She is known to wear the most luxurious things, be it a full-body Swarovski crystal attire, a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe, or the Giorgio Armani foundation. Kim has made a career out of making mundane amenities feel luxurious. Take her affordable skincare brand SKNN BY KIM, for instance, and her fashion shapewear brand SKIMS.

Taking the SKIMS enterprise forward, Kim Kardashian debuted a Swarovski crystal-encrusted bodysuit with a frosted manicure as she walked the red or rather silver carpet on 7 November 2023 at Swarovski’s flagship store in New York City. The event was held to unveil the brand’s new collection of bedazzled bras, underwear, shapewear, dresses, and complete crystal body chains.

Kim Kardashian made sure she channeled her sparkly energy right from her outfit down to her nails. Her fans were intrigued by the frosted manicure immaculately matching her Swarovski outfit.

Recreating Kim Kardashian's frosted manicure from the Swarovski event is an easy DIY

Kim Kardashian’s frosted manicure featured long, almond-shaped nails with an icy white color that perfectly complemented her frosted ensemble. Her manicure also features a tiny hint of chrome, covering her nails in a reflective crystal-like sheen.

Giving a detailed description of the outfit paired with the frosted manicure, Kardashian sported a see-through skirt with chain-linked crystals on top of crystal-studded, grey cotton rib boxers, allowing the Swarovski logos to peek out through the waistband. Kim paired the bottoms with a sleeveless turtleneck with nothing underneath except covering her chest.

She completed her look with a messy ‘90s updo paired with face-framing bangs. Kim went for matte bronzed skin makeup with hydrated-looking pink lips and a tint of sparkle on the eyes. While Kim's outfit isn't a replicable one, her frosted manicure can be replicated at home using the following simple technique and essential products:

Start by removing any lingering nail polish with a nail polish remover. One can opt for the Pronto Pure Acetone Nail Polish Remover ($8.99)- it is a 1000% pure acetone polish remover that eliminates all types of nail enamels without leaving an oily residue. It removes nail glue, shellac, as well as glitter nail polishes.

For non-acetone options, one can opt for the Ten Over Ten The Rose Soak ($14). It is free of acetone, sulfate, parabens, and synthetic fragrance with a nourishing formula infused with vitamins and essential oils.

Next, buff the nails for an even nail bed and layer with a base coat of choice. Some of the best base coats for a salon-like finish include:

Sally Hansen Double Duty Base and Top Coat ($6.49 at Ulta):

Sally Hansen’s Panthenol formula smoothens the nails’ surface and helps hold onto the color. As a top coat, it's Pro-Vitamin B5, and Nylon shields the nails with a chip-resistant finish. It offers a long-lasting manicure with stronger nails.

Hermès Enamel Base Coat ($55):

The Hermès base coat offers a sating softness and prepares the nails for the application of color. It is infused with a formula containing 69% natural ingredients and Pistacia lentiscus L resin tears.

Now that the nails are all prepped grab the brightest shade of white, such as Dior Vernis Jasmine ($30)- the Vernis nail polish combines ultra-gel-shine with long-wearability and pigmented color. The shades in the collection draw inspiration from Dior’s Ultra Rouge palette of lipsticks.

One can also opt for Essie’s Blanc ($10)- a snowy-white nail polish with salon-like finish, vegan formula, and flawless coverage. It is accompanied by Essie’s easy-glide brush, allowing for a quick and professional nail application. Grab the whitest shade of a glittery eyeshadow or powder highlighter and dust a coat on each nail. Finish with a layer of the top coat of choice.

Voila! Kim Kardashian's frosted manicure that shines brighter than a Swarovski crystal is ready.

One can easily recreate Kim Kardashian's frosted manicure at home with simple products and a technique required for most manicures. It's all about nail prep and using the right shade of white.