How to get TikTok’s viral “Fire Chrome” manicure? Products explored 

It’s been some time since the VMAs 2023 took place, yet Selena Gomez’s “Fire Chrome” manicure continues to trend as one of the unique, chic, and stylish manicures of the season, garnering over 20 million views on TikTok.

A classic red manicure and, even better, fiery chrome nails can never go wrong. This unique take on the red manicure makes everything look glamorous. In retrospect, the trend revolves around taking one's preferred colors and giving them a chrome look.

The Fire Chrome manicure is the ideal manicure to switch up the seasons, as it is the perfect festive choice for the upcoming holiday season. Moreover, the chrome effect featuring a metallic, ultra-shiny look adds definition to the manicure and will elevate one’s beauty look for the upcoming holidays, from Halloween to Thanksgiving.

The chrome addition will bring out the orange and red tones with a shiny finish, flattering all skin tones. However, it is important to find the right shade of red nail polish as per one’s skin tone. One can opt for this manicure at a nail art salon or recreate this trending manicure at home with a few products and the mood to “nail” this viral aesthetic.

Getting Fire Chrome Nails at home: Steps and products explored

The Fire Chrome manicure might come across as complex, but it is doable at home. Just remember, chrome nails turn out amazing when applied with gel color. A DIY fire chrome manicure can be achieved at home, as per OPI’s North America Brand Education Manager, Lia Smith's tips.

“Red chrome is like fire engine, candy apple and red satin all in one. Chrome is a look that trends in cycles and today we are having a chrome moment. It’s trending because it’s beautiful. Super shiny with a chrome luster is a vibrant, versatile look," Lia Smith said in a statement to Byrdie.

The first step is to always start with nail prep. One can use the OPI Stay Strong Gel Base Coat ($11.95) for the same. The gel base coat is infused with vitamin complex and calcium, which leaves the nails feeling stronger. It is the ideal gel nail polish base coat for thin, soft, peeling, damaged, or oily nails.

The next step is to apply the gel color of one’s choice. Since the fire chrome manicure consists of a blood-red shade, the OPI Big Apple Red (£14.90) would be the perfect choice. It is a luscious red shade that features OPI’s original nail polish formula and is easy to apply.

Next, apply one coat of OPI Chrome Effects Nail Polish, No Cleanse Top Coat ($15.90). OPI’s chrome effects range of products offers easy application with high-quality pigments that result in a reflective, mirrored look to the nails.

After this, the next step is to use a silicone applicator tool, makeup applicator, or gloved finger to apply a chrome powder of one’s choice. Product recommendations include OPI’s Tin Man Can ($16.48) or OPI’s Gold Digger ($14.25). It is a double-duty chrome that works well with both lacquer and gel. Cover the surface of the nail with the chrome powder and lightly dust off the excess powder using one of the mentioned tools.

Finally, seal the manicure with one or two coats of OPI’s Stay Shiny Gel Top Coat ($19.99). It offers three weeks of high-gloss finish and protects the gel color of the manicure.

Alternatively, if one doesn’t like indulging in gel nail colors, the manicure can be achieved with normal nail polish as well. One can apply black nail polish and a top coat and rub in bright red glittery eyeshadow, and seal with a topcoat again. Fire Chrome nails without gel nail polish is possible if one follows these steps.

The fire chrome manicure takes inspiration from the iridescent shades of fire flames, with the aim of replicating the same effect on the nails. One can either use the same fiery shades with warm-toned chrome powders like orange, gold, and red or opt for an ombre effect by blending two or more chrome powders.