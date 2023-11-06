This holiday season, winter-themed manicures are all about maximizing the fun factor in style with minimal work. While dark red and green shades usually dominate winter-themed manicures as the best winter shades, there are unique manicures that one can easily create at home without any fuss.

Winter-themed manicures range from glittery Christmas nails to the newly trending denim blue shade sported by Taylor Swift at a recent Jets-Chiefs game. The manicure puts a Midnights-esque spin on blue manicures, and fans are calling it the "Taylor's Version" of denim blue nails.

With the holiday season almost upon us already, lining up for a nail salon appointment might not be on everyone's to-do list. Hence, several winter-themed manicures, ranging from latte shades to moody aura nails, make for the perfect winter manicure inspos.

A pop of red to crystal tips: 5 best winter-themed manicures for 2023

1) Moody Aura nails

Aura nails are one of the most ethereal and trending manicures this year. The moody Aura nails feature blurred orbs of color in the centre of the nails that blend seamlessly into another color. Moody Aura nails have been going strong since Sydney Sweeney sported them, as well as when they were featured on Christopher John Roger’s showcase.

One can opt for a light pink aura combination contrasted with a moody black outline. Dainty rhinestones can also be added to complement the moody aura nails for the holiday season.

2) A pop of red

Winter-themed manicures entail nail ideas for Christmas as well, which has to feature a pop of red, no matter which manicure one opts for. The Alice + Olivia Sprint 2024 showcase featured a red French manicure, which was also spotted on the Proenza Schouler and Brandon Maxwell runways.

A pastel or sheer nude base with a bright red shade for the tip of the French manicure is the ideal holiday manicure this winter.

3) Latte nails

Among the many winter-themed manicures that have been promoted for the upcoming Fall season, the most popular is arguably the Latte nails. Latte nails feature a range of neutral, coffee-inspired shades, ranging from pale taupe to dark brown colours.

This manicure features hues that show up in the color range of a latte - frothy foam, rich espresso, creamy milk, and the silky beige hue that is created when coffee and cream meet. Latte nails are ideal for professional to fancy holiday dinner settings.

4) Crystal tips

The crystal tips manicure is perfect for beauty enthusiasts who wish to go a little extra for the holiday season, without creating an over-the-top winter-themed manicure. Crystal tips made an appearance at the Sandy Liang Spring 2024 showcase, wherein the fingertips of the nails were adorned with tiny rhinestones.

Crystal tips are an easy-to-create manicure, which only requires using a sheer nude shade for the base and nail-friendly rhinestones for the tips.

5) Pale shimmer nails

Pale Shimmer Nails are all about adding a little glimmer to the winter-themed manicures and are inspired by the pearl nail designs at PatBo and the metallic pink featured at Christian Siriano. This manicure puts a twist on the milk bath manicure featuring a sweet and simple white set and elevating the nails with a subtle sparkling touch.

Pale Shimmer nails can be used to create white acrylic powders on an icy, pure white base. Topping it with a high-gloss top coat will make it shinier and long lasting.

These manicures for winter are the perfect way to transition into the holiday season with low-effort nail trends that don't take much time and budget to create at home.