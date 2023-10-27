5 best nail polish gift sets that fit every manicure 

The holiday gifting season is here, and nail polish gift sets have made it to the list of unique yet practical gifting treats for beauty enthusiasts. Nail polish gift sets are ideal for friends and family members obsessed with sporting manicures and trying out new nail art trends.

With a wide range of manicure sets available as gifting options, the choice can be a tough call to make. It is especially difficult when looking for nail polish gift sets that fit any person’s manicure style.

No matter the recipient of the gift set, clean manicures and freshly painted nails in subtle holiday shades are a big yes for everyone’s beauty arsenal. This listicle is an amalgamation of the five best nail polish gift sets that fit every manicure.

Olive & June Ombre Nail Polish Set to Sephora Collection Colour Hit Nail Polish Set: Five best nail polish gift sets for manicure lovers

1) Olive & June La Dolce Vita Ombre:

Olive & June is a brand synonymous with one of the best nail polish and manicure sets. This La Dolce Vita Ombre set is a class apart from the boring all-glittery nail shades. It is the perfect combination of sweet pink and peace shades and some rose gold shimmer. The shades in this nail polish gift set provide a plum, gel-like finish and last up to ten days.

The shades in Olive & June’s La Dolce Vita Ombre set include:

Flowerpot: A gorgeous terracotta orange shade perfect for giving summer vibes regardless of the season.

BI: This is a peachy, beachy shade, a creamy coral named after Blair Imani, who inspired Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle. She named the nail polish after Blair, inspired by her love for life and all things nails.

SCL: A soft, bubblegum pink shade that is effortlessly cool and chic.

The Usual: This is a neutral, lavender-grey shade that has become everyday wear for many.

Starshower: A clear, rose gold glitter shade for celestial nails.

The Olive & June La Dolce Vita Ombre nail polish gift set retails for $45 and is available on the brand’s official website.

2) Sally Hansen's Salon Gel Polish Starter Kit:

Sally Hansen Salon Gel Polish Starter Kit (Image via media.ulta.com)

This is the perfect DIY gel starter kit for a long-lasting at-home manicure. After all, what better than to spend time pampering the nails during the holiday season? The Sally Hansen Salon Gel Polish Starter Kit consists of:

A soft pink gel nail polish

A base coat

A gel top coat

Nail prep pads, a nail fine, a curing light, and an orange stick

A bottle of gel remove

This set is one of the best nail polish gift sets that one can give manicure enthusiasts who prefer painting their nails at home. The Sally Hansen Salon Gel Polish Starter Kit is available for $59.99 on Ulta.

3) Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Nail Polish Set:

This nail polish set has varied shades, from the fairest, soft pink creme to the deepest plum rose shade. It is the optimal combination of nude rose shades that look colorful and flattering.

The Bed of Roses nail polish set consists of:

Touch Me Tease Me: a sheer soft pink creme shade

Life is Rosy: a sheer vintage rose cream shade

A Trail of Petals: a soft, blush pink cream shade

Coming Up Roses: a shade of English rose cream

The Look of Love: a deep, rosy nude cream shade

Lay Lady Lay: a plum rose cream shade

The brand claims this nail polish set is a healthy alternative to gel polish since its Gel Lab Pro Colour is an award-winning formulation. It offers the shine and cushion of a gel manicure without nail damage. It retails for $39 on the brand's official website.

4) Sephora Collection Color Hit Nail Polish Set:

Priced at $20 on Sephora, this is a set of five nail polishes with one top coat to make the nails shine bright during the holidays. The Sephora Collection Color Hit Nail Polish Set features five shiny timeless shades - white, burgundy, glittery grey, and pink. For the perfect finishing touch, use the clear topcoat for a gel-like shine to spice up the holiday manicure.

This nail polish set is a great present, and it comes in festive packaging made with sustainably managed forest cardboard.

5) Static Nails' Bohemian Liquid Glass Nail Lacquer Palette:

Static Nails' Bohemian Liquid Glass Nail Lacquer Palette (Image via staticnails.com)

This liquid glass nail lacquer palette features five patented, breakthrough lacquers loaded with rich pigments and natural antioxidants for a glass-like manicure. The palette consists of jewel and earth tones such as crimson, nay, eggplant, olive, and mustard, serving the optimal combination of fall and holiday vibes.

When these nail lacquers are paired with a prime and top coat, the manicure can last for up to ten days without the hassle of chipping. The Static Nails Bohemian Liquid Glass Nail Lacquer Palette is formulated with rosehip to promote nail growth, green tea to strengthen nails, and coconut oil to nourish dry and brittle nails. This nail lacquer palette retails for $35 on Nordstrom.

The abovementioned nail polish gift sets are currently the best sets in the market. They are also ideal for gifting friends and family as well as a great addition to a personal collection to create holiday-special manicures.