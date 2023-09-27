5 best glitter eyeshadows for this fall 2023 

With the fall around the corner, the best glitter eyeshadows and shimmery makeup are coming out of hibernation. A glitter eyeshadow has several uses because it can be applied to the eyelids as a sheer coat of shine or as an eyeliner. These glitter eyeshadows cater to party-ready makeup with a touch of mischief.

While there are many ways to embrace glitter during festive months, one of the favorite ways for most beauty enthusiasts is with fun, glitzy, all-over glitter eyeshadows. Concerning the same, the celeb makeup artist, Nick Barose, said in an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar, stating,

"Shimmery and sparkly eyes tend to come out during the holidays because it says party ready."

Nick Barose, who works with A-listers such as Lupita Nyong'o and Maya Hawke, also clarified, saying,

"Glitter eyeshadow is multipurpose–use it as a liner or wear it alone as a sheer wash of shine on the lids."

5 of the best glitter eyeshadows worth a try this fall 2023

Like tiny fragments of stardust, a glitter eyeshadow cast an enchanting spell upon the eyelids.

Whether a sultry smoky eye makeup or a playful pop of color, these glitter eyeshadows can recast a simple eye makeover into a bewitching masterwork. With each stroke of a glitter eyeshadow, one can transform into a glamour goddess, eyes sparkling and shining with every blink.

Check out the 5 best glitter eyeshadows worth a try this fall 2023.

1) Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector

A complete formulation, free of parabens and animal cruelty, forms a limelight effect on the face with a translucent wash of shimmer on the eyelids. Its 2 varied shades are easy-buildable and vibrant accentuating the eyes and cheeks, providing them a cover of crystalized flash.

Its delicate luminosity can be utilized as a spotlight effect on the eyelids. The shimmering shines when exposed to light, making these glitter eyeshadows a must-have for any beauty collection.

It is priced at $28 on Sephora and has a fantastic consumer rating of 4.2/5.

2) Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Kitten

For beauty lovers looking for long-wear and a spectacular eye makeover, Stila's Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow is ideal.

This beauty item is parabens and phthalates-free, making it a secure alternative for sensitive skin textures. Its exceptional formulation incorporates pearl and glitter, forming a breathtaking luster that will make the eyes pop. Its lightweight and water-infused consistency allows for effortless application.

Its 4 myriad eyeshadow shades are worth just $25 on Sephora, as evidenced by its impressive customer rating of 4.5/5.

3) Valentino Dreamdust Glitter Eyeshadow

Valentino's Dreamdust Glitter Eyeshadow adds sparkle to a beauty buff's makeup ritual. A light, creamy, multi-reflective formulation provides maximum impact without any leftovers.

The transparent base makes it easy to apply, while the heightened color effect ensures a long-wear glitter eye makeover. One can pair it with a good primer for an even more long-lasting impact.

Obtainable in 4 distinct shades for $32 on Sephora, it has acquired an outstanding shopper rating of 4.3/5.

4) Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames Liquid Eyeshadow

This beauty item is a high-impact liquid eyeshadow that showcases a fascinating interplay between 2 complementary hues. Its 12 varied glitter eyeshadows are crafted without traces of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and other harmful components, making them vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.

Its pigmentation forms an attractive multi-dimensional chrome impact on the eyes, lips, or cheeks. This liquid eyeshadow caters to an anti-crease, long-wear and is an adaptable addition to any makeup drill.

It is priced at $26 on Sephora and has an exceptional customer rating of 4.3/5.

5) Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre

Lid Lustre is a lavish and clean beauty item that enriches the eye makeover with a hint of life, shine, and proportions. Available in two unique shades, these glitter eyeshadows from the house of Victoria Beckham are one of the preferred makeup items among many celebs.

Motivated by the therapeutic properties of crystals, its 4 unique shades are ingrained with a different crystal to amplify one's aura. Each shade is ingrained with Opal, fostering positiveness, confidence, and ingenuity. With its wet, pearly finish and high-shine gloss, this glitter eyeshadow is dermatologist and ophthalmologist-verified, contact lens-safe, and vegan.

Offered at $50 on Amazon, it has received an outstanding buyer rating of 4.4/5.

With the best glitter eyeshadows listed above, a beauty lover will not have to think twice before planning the upcoming fall party nights. These 5 glitter eyeshadows for fall 2023 are worth a shot and are reasonably priced on the company's official website as well as on e-commerce sites like Sephora and Amazon.