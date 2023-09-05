Ami Colé Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow - Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Ami Colé Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow is another unique addition to Ami Colé's beauty domain. Known for celebrating natural beauty, the Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow is an ingenious eye makeup that keeps its promise for easy application, long-lasting wear, and skincare benefits. Launching on September 7, beauty enthusiasts can purchase this in four unique shades for $16.

Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow; Harlem - light brown (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ami Colé gained brand acclaim owing to its inclusive strategy towards beauty and cosmetic items, and the new Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow is an optimistic move. The label's loyalty towards honoring its innate beauty and encouraging skincare usefulness sets it aside in the beauty domain.

Further details explored on Ami Colé Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow

The much-favored beauty brand Ami Colé has brought a new dimension to the beauty realm with the Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow.

Guaranteeing long-lasting wear, this eyeshadow comes in four distinctive shades, namely Harlem - light brown, Los Angeles - sky blue, and Bed Stuy - dark brown. These shades provide a revitalizing option for those who enjoy playing around with color.

Bed Stuy - dark brown eyeshadow (Image via Sporstkeeda)

Check out the significant details of this exciting eye shadow launch, dated September 7.

Highlights on the Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow

Ami Colé Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow is curated for those who love experimenting with eye makeup and wearing a soft yet subtle look.

1) Easy wear: Thoughtfully designed to prioritize user-friendliness, the Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow's liquid matte formula glides onto the eyelids, without any cakey effect. It suits makeup enthusiasts of all skill levels and assembles well with most outfits.

Easy to wear eyeshadow (Image via Sportskeeda)

No matter if you want a subtle wash of color or a bold, eye-catching makeover, this eyeshadow can be effortlessly built up to the required amount of intensity.

2) Lasts long and Anti-crease: This eyeshadow caters to long-lasting wear thanks to its anti-crease formulation. It lasts up to 10 hours, with its color vibrancy, minus any smudging or creasing.

The eyeshadow lasts long and anti-crease (Image via Sportskeeda)

In short, this eyeshadow can be an excellent add-on to any beauty lover desiring makeup that lasts from dawn to dusk.

3) Comes with skincare perks: This cosmetic brand emphasizes skin health while hydrating and nourishing the skin layers with natural ingredients. This eyeshadow is enriched with baobab seed oil, aloe leaf extract, and vitamin E, providing extra nourishment to the delicate eye area.

Easy use eye shadow and comes with skincare benefits (Image via Sportskeeda)

These natural components work harmoniously to prevent dryness, soothing the eyelids and nourishing the surrounding eye areas. Further, the Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow is vegan, cruelty-free, and contains no phthalates and parabens.

4) Gives a mattifying effect: Featuring four attractive hues, this unique eyeshadow from Ami Colé caters to a versatile eye make-up look. The Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow suits most make-up choices, from regular neutral tints to bold ones.

Simple steps to apply Ami Colé Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow

Simple steps to apply an eyeshadow (Image via Sportskeeda)

Prep the eyelids by applying a primer as a makeup base.

Shake the Ami Colé Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow container before application. This is to ensure an even mix of the formula.

With its smooth doe applicator brush, apply the desired amount of the liquid eyeshadow onto the eyelids.

Once applied, blend the shade onto the lids with gentle sweeping strokes with the fingertips or a small eye shadow brush.

To get a more intensified look, add more layers.

Let the eyeshadow dry well before other makeup applications.

Later use a mild makeup remover or micellar water to remove it.

With this promising matte liquid eye shadow, the brand keeps to its promises of rendering beauty enthusiasts with all the benefits of eye makeovers.

Launching on September 7 and priced at $16, the four captivating Ami Colé Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow shades will be obtainable from its official website or reputed e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty, to name a few.