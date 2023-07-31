Who is Adut Akech Bior? Everything about the newest face of Valentino Beauty 

In the high-end fashion and beauty domain, occasional names have garnered considerable attention and recognition such as Adut Akech Bior. Adut Akech, the renowned model, was cherry-picked as the envoy for Valentino Beauty's latest perfume, Born in Roma. This enchanting scent pays tribute to the charming and enchanting spirit of the eternal city - Rome.

Sudan-born and Australia-raised, Adut's voyage to evolving as one of the freshest faces of Valentino Beauty is nothing short of exceptional. It is a testament to her determination and true skill.

Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli noticed her and she was seen in a musical video posing opposite Anwar Hadid in a campaign for this exquisite fragrance. Adut Akech recalls in an exclusive interview with Refinary29, stating,

“In this video, I got to be myself, and that’s what I loved about it. I’m not the best dancer – I’m just going to say that up front — but I love music and I danced my butt off.”

Everything about Adut Akech Bior- Valentino Beauty's newest fresh face

Adut Akech Bior's saga began in war-torn Sudan, where she spent her childhood before her family immigrated to Australia. From the age of 11, she discovered her love for modelling and chose to pursue it as a profession. Adut's distinctive mix of African and Australian roots gives her a unique look that puts her apart in fashion. In an interview with L'Officiel, Adut stated,

"I had seen many pictures of top models, including Naomi Campbell. The images of the Victoria's Secret parades also impressed me a lot. I admired that universe."

Despite being favoured by designers, Akech's earlier years in Australia as a Sudanese refugee were tainted by individuals satirising her bodily formation, including her skin tone and the cleft in her teeth. Nevertheless, during various casting calls, those are the markers distinguishing Adut from other models.

Concerning the same, Abut Akech tells Refinary29,

“Honestly, I’m so glad that I didn’t let what anyone said get to me, because everything that I got bullied for, I love so much today."

Here is everything worth knowing about this newest face of Valentino's Beauty.

Adut Akech Bior's journey from Sudan to global fame

Her pitch to global fame was initiated when she debuted on the runways of the USA and several European countries. During one of these fashion performances, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valention's creative director, noticed her. Estimating her natural skill and basic looks, Piccioli was convinced of finding somebody unique and a true gem for his brand.

Adut Akech became one of the favoured individuals in the fashion arena, walking the ramp for prominent fashion creators and gracing the cover pages of notable glossies. Although she glorified the fashion runways for notable fashion houses like Chanel, Fendi and Givenchy, walking for Valentino Donna perfume is her first beauty gig, an 'epic' one.

The rising star of Valentino Beauty

In a literal sense, Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli, being Roman, never had origins in Rome; it's a shape of intellect. Adut Akech exemplifies this idea by conveying her understanding of Roman beauty to the world. Her unique traits and natural beauty make her Valentino Beauty's face, portraying the brand's notion of timeless refinement.

Adut Akech, as Valentino Beauty's fresh face, is an inspirational soul to all women desiring to welcome their identity and honour their internal magnificence. Her existence oozes an empowering belief, reminding all beauty seekers of the essence of true beauty coming from within.

With her alluring charisma and magnetic disposition, she arrests the core of Valentino Beauty's perfume Born in Roma - a flawless mix of woody and floral notes.

Adut Akech is a muse of Valentino Beauty's floral fragrance

Fragrance is often associated with memories. And for Adut Akech, her earliest fragrance memories are directly associated with the soils of Sudan, of khurma, an incense her mother burns. She recalls, in an interview with Refinary29, reminiscing,

“There is a traditional, homemade, [Sudanese] incense made from little pieces of wood and sugar. It’s cooked with some perfume and spices. You use it after you finish cooking or when you just want a nice smell in your house. You just burn some charcoal and put it on top, and it is the most incredible smell. I grew up with it. So every time I go home, it’s a scent that reminds me of my family.”

Right now, she defines Valentino Beauty's new perfume, Born in Roma, as a twisted tale of woody and floral notes - with a dash of femininity and strength. This scent encapsulates the spirit of Adut Akech - a perfect blend of mild notes of jasmine with a whiff of bourbon vanilla. As base notes, the woody undertones' warmness counts on its profundity and refinement, echoing Adut's multi-faceted nature.

This perfume is a rhythmic mix of elements, making an exquisite olfactory experience and celebrating femininity and individuality. Being the face of this prominent brand's perfume, Adut Akech commented to L'Officiel,

"It's not a feat, but it's very exciting. The Valentino house is special for me, it's not just fashion, fashion shows."

Adut Akech is an undeniable rising star in fashion and beauty, kudos to her extraordinary dexterity, elegance, and enchanting existence.

Her association with Valentino Beauty cemented her much-talked-about status quo, encouraging women globally to adopt their markers and admire their internal magnificence.