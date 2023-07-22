Valentino Beauty x Florence Pugh GO-CUSHION: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Italian luxury fashion house Valentino was founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani. They launched Valentino Beauty, the brand's first line of makeup collection on March 31, 2021. Since then, the brand has created a number of products that beauty lovers across the world swear by. In 2023, the brand decided to collaborate with its brand ambassador Florence Pugh. The actress is presenting the company's New GO-CUSHION Pink PP edition, which gives the wearer an exquisite and perfect semi-matte look.

Valentino Beauty x Florence Pugh's New GO-CUSHION Pink PP edition and their new limited edition foundations will be available soon. The products come in two colors - pink and black. Valentino Beauty dropped a three-day pop-up event at the Shanghai Long Museum Hong Kong, featuring the brand's GO-CUSHION Foundation in its iconic Pink PP edition. An opening performance saw celebrities and influencers in attendance.

The Pink PP event was held from July 7 to July 9, 2023, at the art museum. The brand gave fans a sneak peek on their Instagram handle where they showed Florence Pugh with the Pink PP case of the GO-CUSHION foundation on July 11, 2023.

The product is set to be launched soon and will be priced at $680. However, fans can easily get a free sample and book an appointment for the limited edition foundation on the official Hong Kong website of the brand. It is also worth noting that the Noir (black) edition of the foundation is available only for Hong Kong audiences.

Limited edition Valentino Beauty's Pink PP Case: The epitome of Valentine's Day style and sophistication

Valentino Beauty's GO-CUSHION lets the user create light and soft base makeup by providing an all-day flawless complexion with a radiant matte finish foundation with a refillable cushion. This Go-cushion offers a lightweight texture on the skin with medium to buildable coverage, perfect for flawless, dewy-looking makeup to wear all day. The brand offers a luminous journey of their couture-inspired makeup collection through their cheeky Pink PP case.

The Pink PP Valentino Beauty x Florence Pugh GO-CUSHION case is the same as the brand's other cushion foundations. However, the only difference is that the poppy pink case has a complete Barbicore look. This gentle foundation makes the skin appear smoother, more radiant, and hydrated. It also gets naturally luminous on the skin as the Go-Cushion settles to a radiant semi-matte finish.

Under the creative direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli, Maison Valentino moves this rich legacy of the GO-CUSHION foundation forward in a contemporary direction. After applying this product, the complexion looks perfect, and the color remains true all day. Valentino Beauty brand ambassador Florence Pugh worked well by being their new face for this GO-CUSHION foundation. The foundation comes in 5 different shades that are:

Light Rosa 2: This shade of Go-cushion leaves a cool light-rosy texture.

This shade of Go-cushion leaves a cool light-rosy texture. Light Neutra 1: This shade gives a look that displays neutral to true skin shade.

This shade gives a look that displays neutral to true skin shade. Light Neutra 2: This shade gives a neutral look that covers face redness well.

This shade gives a neutral look that covers face redness well. Light Neutra 3: This shade also comes in a neutral tone depending on the skin shades.

This shade also comes in a neutral tone depending on the skin shades. Light Ambra 1: This warm shade tone gives a buildable coverage texture.

As mentioned earlier the Pink PP edition of Valentino Beauty GO-CUSHION Foundation is endorsed by Florence Pugh. The brand started flaunting its latest design of the pink case of makeup foundation on July 11, 2023. They started off by posting on their Instagram handle and are letting their audiences know that they can stay tuned for the new release.

This refillable makeup foundation is a piece that stays true to its color and is completely lightweight throughout the day.