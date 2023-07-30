We all strive to have those beauty products that make us flawless as big-screen celebrities. Stars like Jodie Comer, Jennifer Garner, and Kendall Jenner are best known for their hydrating skin. Fans are always curious and pinpointed to discover what beauty products their favorite celebrities regularly follow to achieve that dewy glass skin. Because of that, the best celeb-approved beauty products that are a must-have in 2023 should be in our limelight.

Jennifer Aniston, known for her iconic hairstyle from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, constantly approves beauty products from Kerastene. In an interview with InStyle, Aniston's hairstylist Chris McMillan says that their "oil serums support frizz-reduction, bring shine, and add texture to hair strands." Not only this, the Kersatene Serum has also received many awards, from Marie Claire Beauty Awards Elle International Beauty Award and Oprah's Beauty O-Ward, to name a few.

So, discover the beauty secrets from Kim to Emily Ratajkowski, from intelligent serums to anti-aging powerhouses. The good news is that most of them are more affordable than you might think. These are the celeb-approved beauty products you need to own now, from brands such as Kerastene to Estée Lauder, with prices ranging from $205-$350.

Dr. Barbaba Sturm to Dr.Harold Lancer: 5 best celeb-approved beauty products to avail in 2023

1) Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum - Kyle Richards

Estee Lauder night repair serum is a significant and well-known beauty brand. Chronolux, an exclusive peptide, is a deep-penetrating face serum to control in this night repair serum. It reduces the look of various signs of aging caused by environmental factors. The skin becomes smoother, less lined, and even-toned. Moreover, American TV actress Kyle Richards advises applying day and night for best results.

In one of her Instagram posts, Kyle Richards discussed how to use the producr, writing:

"Apply a dropper of the Advanced Night Repair serum in the morning for skin guard up to 72 hrs. It helps keep your makeup fresh looking throughout the day. So use it both times for even more benefits!"

The product is available for purchase on Sephora, Macy, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $125.

2) Kerastase Bain Chroma Respect Shampoo - Emily Ratajkowski

The Kerastase bain chroma shampoo comes with a multi-beneficial formula enriched with a host of nourishing ingredients, seeking to replenish and protect locks of hair roots while leaving the hair strand by cleansing, hydrating, and repairing the hair color as its a sulfate-free shampoo. The pink Kerastase Bain shampoo recommended by Emily Ratajkowski is the most effective on the market.

Emily Ratajkowski keeps the world gawking at her breathtaking beauty. The supermodel knows how to keep people talking, whether it's her radiant hair or style. She once took it to her Instagram account to share how her favorite haircare brand has launched a refill shampoo bottle.

Kerastase Bain Chroma Respect Shampoo is available for purchase on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $68.

3) Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Acid Serum - Kourtney Kardashian

Hyaluronic acid by Sturm is undoubtedly expensive, but it's worth the try. The main ingredient in this beauty product is sodium hyaluronate. The serum is slightly thicker than water, disappearing nearly as quickly on the skin, being super lightweight and promptly absorbable.

The product is known as Kourtney Kardashian's favorite serum as she reportedly found great results after applying it regularly.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Acid Serum is available for purchase on Sephora, Nordstrom, and other beauty retailers for $320.

4) Jlo Beauty's That Big Screen SPF 30 Moisturiser - Jennifer Lopez

This beauty product was presented initially by Jennifer Lopez as a luxurious moisturizing block with UVA/UVB rays. It keeps the skin safe from street pollutants, free radicals, and blue light damage by delivering a smoother, dewier, glowing complexion with a curated blend of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and natural sugars.

Jlo Beauty's That Big Screen SPF 30 Moisturiser is regulalrly used by Jennifer Lopez for skin protection. This product works wonders for an instant glow as if you came out of the beach, as said by Jennifer Lopez on her Instagram post.

This moisturizer available for purchase on Amazon and other beauty retailers for $54.

5) Dr. Harold Lancer Omega Hydrating Oil - Kim Kardashian

This lightweight, balancing oil benefits all skin types from the vital hydration, polyphenols, and antioxidants provided to the skin, which helps create a softer, younger-looking complexion. It comes with a blend of Argan, Olive, Shiunko, and Licorice to help seal in moisture, de-stress the look of fine lines, and leave the skin with a dewy glow.

The Omega Hydrating Oil by Dr. Harold Lancer is clinically tested and is likewise adored by Kim Kardashian.

This beauty product is available for purchase on Amazon, Nordstrom, and other beauty retailers for $80.

Celebrities play a significant role in influencing beauty and skincare trends. While their preferences vary, they often endorse high-quality beauty products that promise effective results.

Remember that everyone's skin is unique, and what works for one person may not work for another. When trying new beauty products, it's essential to consider your skin type and specific concerns. In addition, consulting skincare specialists can also help you tailor a routine that best suits your needs.