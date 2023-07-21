When was Dr. Barbara Sturm brand launched? Everything to know about skincare label as it partners with Maybourne Beverly Hills Spa

Dr. Barbara Sturm is a German pioneer doctor known as an orthopedics specialist and aesthetics expert. She is the creator and CEO of Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics, a skincare brand best known for providing anti-inflammatory and non-surgical anti-aging skin treatments.

The brand, which came into light in 2014, produces skin care products ranging from serums, drops, moisturizers, and supplements to exfoliators and masks.

If you remember the well-known Instagram photo of Kim K's "Vampire Facial," it was done by none other than Dr. Sturm.

Now, this German aesthetic doctor has decided to partner with Maybourne Beverly Hills Spa starting from July 18, 2023, launching her three best Dr. Barbara Sturm facials—The Maybourne Sturmglow, the Clarifying Facial, and the Super Anti-Aging Facial.

In an interview with WWD, Dr. Barbara Sturm talked about bringing her Sturmglow philosophy to the people of Beverly Hills.

"I have wonderful clients in L.A. and California; our new home at The Spa at The Maybourne Beverly Hills is such a stunning and sophisticated hotel destination for Sturm, and this exciting partnership gives us the opportunity to share the Sturmglow philosophy with even more of our L.A. clientele."

Dr. Barbara Sturm, who got famous for providing treatments to NBA basketball star 'Kobe Bryant' for his inflammation conditions, has now decided to expand her therapy to include skin-healing, inflammation, and high-performing science-based ingredients with The Maybourne Beverly Hills Spa.

On the day of the inauguration on July 18, 2023, mini serums and creams were passed in rooms for guest trial. The three famous facial treatments launched in the spa range from $245 to $350.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics Skincare Brand: 3 Major Facial Treatments at Maybourne Beverly Hills Spa

The Maybourne Beverly Hills Spa invites its guests to explore its newest partnership with Dr. Barbara Sturm's brand as they launch their complete menu of what and how the treatments will work.

A unique blend of Dr. Sturm's philosophy and science powers the trio treatment. The spa offers its customers these facials and Strum's other skincare products in-house to feel a summer night glow with Dr. Sturm's molecular cosmetics collection.

The critical ingredient in her facials, provided by the Beverly Hills Spa, is her best-known natural extract of Purslane, which works as an anti-aging element and is referred to as the "fountain of youth drug." Her powerful treatments have changed the game of face facials.

Dr. Barbara's trio facial includes:

1) The Maybourne Sturm glow Facial

This Dr. Barbara Sturm facial, which will last for 60 mins, leaves the skin radiant and glowy, more refreshed with the Sturmglow signature ingredient that boosts and strengthens the skin barrier. The charge for this facial is $245.

2) Clarifying Facial

This facial will last for 60 mins, and its key benefits help to restore the skin's natural balance and remove excess sebum. It smooths and redefines the skin's texture by removing impurities, fine lines, and wrinkles. This facial is best suitable for acne-prone and blackheads skin, and the charge for this facial is $245.

3) Super Anti-Aging Facial

The essential benefits of this 75-minute facial include replenishing the skin's hydration by enhancing its protective natural barriers, minimizing fine lines and wrinkles, controlling damaged skin, and promoting regeneration.

The charge for this facial is $350.

Dr. Barbara Sturm, a renowned skincare expert, has unveiled her latest breakthrough in the beauty industry by partnering up with Maybourne Beverly Hills Spa from July 18, 2023, where the spa will display and use her serums and creams.

