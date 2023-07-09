Sainsbury Serum Bars: Where to get, price, and more details explored

On June 26, 2023, Sainsbury, the second largest chain of supermarkets in the United Kingdom, announced that New Serum Bars will be rolled out to 106 Sainsbury's superstores from the first week of July. Since the consumer demand was high, they had to bring the product so that the sales would be enough to fill nearly five Olympic-sized swimming pools in the coming year.

Sainsbury's Beauty was launched in over 250 of their superstores nationwide in 2018. A dedicated beauty aisle features wooden fixtures and soft lighting, where expert beauty staff are on hand to assist customers. Over here, the products are not laid out by brands, but instead, they are available by ingredients so that customers would understand their skincare usefulness by specific formulas.

The company's Director of Health and Beauty, Amanda Steatham, talked about where they got the concept, saying:

"Our customers already love to shop facial serums but need help deciphering what ingredients will be best for their skincare needs. That's why we have taken inspiration from Parisian beauty boutiques and brought the serum bar concept into the beauty aisles in our bigger supermarkets."

Sainsbury Beauty launches serum bars, laid out by ingredient instead of brand (Image via Sainsbury)

The company has decided to bring top big brands this July into their beauty aisle, featuring exclusives into the serum and skin bars, which the retailers will only secure. Their priorities will be Q+A, L'Oréal, CeraVe, Olay, Super Facialist, and Nip + Fab, which ranges from £9-£40. In addition, people can quickly get their hands on these serum bars, which is accessible online via their official website.

Sainsbury Beauty launches UK's largest Serum Bars by revolutionizing skincare shopping

First established in 1869 by John James and Mary Ann, Sainsbury started their company as a fresh food retailer and later expanded it into packaged groceries like tea and sugar. Following this, the brand stood out from its competitors, making it the second-largest supermarket in UK.

The Sainsbury Beauty Serum Bars are known to be the first ones available in the Uk market, with dedicated cosmetics aisles and on-hand staff to offer advice.The brand will add top premium brands based on their excellent quality skincare ratings. This initiative will only make them stand out from their competitors "as the biggest serum bar sellers in the UK."

They have decided to segregate the products upon their ingredients as hydraulic acid, vitamin C, glycolic acid, etc. Its aim has always been to give customers a choice by valuing their money with a great experience when shopping for all beauty needs.

Beauty experts are available on hand at the serum bars store (Image via Sainsbury)

The latest premium brands of the collection include:

Q+A Vitamin C Brightening Serum provides excellent brightening and anti-oxidizing benefits to the skin for £9.00 L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5 % Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum that's an intensive anti-wrinkle serum for £17.00 CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum protects the skin barrier by giving hydration and locking in moisture for £16.80 Olay Vitamin C Gel-serum contains AHA & Niacinamide that melts into the skin and doesn't clog pores for £38.00 Super Facialist Glow Boost Skin Serum contains Vitamin C that keeps the skin's natural clarity & helps reduce uneven appearances for £17.00 Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Serum contains 4% glycolic acid dissolves dead skin cells, refines skin texture and tone, and boosts luminosity for £13.00

According to the company's feedback and research, they came across a new idea that about 78% of customers think the hyaluronic acid components in skincare beauty products are more important than any particular big brands while spending for skincare routines. This plan became a part of the company's initiative to launch serum bars all over its chains. As it is now, the company will be providing every shopper with queries to ask from beauty experts.

Beauty blogger Nadine Baggott recently shared information regarding the high street's own brand of skincare. This was promoted on the morning show as announcing the release of Sun Protect by Sainsbury, which is SPF40 for £5. In view of the offers available in all stores, it is clear that there is a wide range of basic and high-quality beauty products available in the store.

Customers can easily select the best facial serum with Sainsbury's serum bars. Shoppers may still need clarification about serums since only 7% know what a facial serum is and how it can satisfy the skin's needs. As mentioned earlier, brands such as Q+A, L'Oréal, CeraVe, Olay, Super Facialist, and Nip + Fab will launch their new facial serums at a price of between £9 and £40. Moreover, Sainsbury's products will also be available to purchase from its official website.

