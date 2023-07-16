Lion Pose Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Sephora's new initiative, Lion Pose, is all set for launch on July 17, 2023, with the Lion Pose Unspotted 4x Acid Jelly Night Serum.

With the former CEO of Huggable, Madhu Punjabi, and finance veteran Nisha Phatak as its founders, this brand aims to set the tone for clinical skincare. The brand's mission is to raise the bar for clinical testing in the skincare industry by adding varied skin types, textures, and tones into the mix.

Lion Pose's website states:

"We formulate products with Harvard-trained dermatologists and strive to make products that are safe and effective at tackling real skin issues such as hyperpigmentation, melasma, acne, eczema that typically require a prescription."

The Unspotted 4x Acid Jelly Night Serum is set to launch soon and will be available for $79 on Sephora and Lion Pose's official website.

Lion Pose Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum is clinically proven to work on all skin types

Lion Pose came into being after its founders observed that several clinical brands are ignorant about the specific needs of all skin types and tones. Proven to reduce hyperpigmentation in two weeks, the Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum is vegan and cruelty-free. Formulated by Harvard dermatologists, the night serum targets acne, blemishes, dark spots, and uneven texture.

Some of the highlighted ingredients that make this product unique include:

Glutathione: A master antioxidant tripeptide that protects the skin from damage.

A master antioxidant tripeptide that protects the skin from damage. Aloe, Tiger grass, and Hyaluronic acid: Soothes irritated skin and enhances hydration. These ingredients also promote skin repair.

Soothes irritated skin and enhances hydration. These ingredients also promote skin repair. 15% blend of Azelaic, Glycolic, Lactic, and Tranexamic Acids: This combination reduces hyperpigmentation and dark spots while exfoliating one's skin.

Pairing 15% active acids with antioxidants, this clinically formulated night serum helps one get rid of dead skin cells and improves the evenness of the skin.

Shedding light on its unique, all-inclusive formulas, the brand's official website states:

"Our formulas pair pharmaceutical-grade actives with hormone-balancing adaptogens and antioxidants. We choose ingredients that are both effective enough and gentle enough for deeper tones."

What makes Lion Pose's Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum special is that it has the 'Clean at Sephora' tag. The brand avoids fragrances and dyes and uses scientifically proven botanicals and safe synthetics with optimal concentrations.

Their forte is elaborate clinical testing and the brand states:

"We commit to testing our formulas on diverse skin tones, by specifically including traditionally underrepresented skin tones such as Fitzpatrick skin types 3-6 (medium - deep dark skin tones) in clinical trials."

The Lion Pose Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum can be used on a clean, dry face in the evening. One can apply moisturizer after letting the product settle in for 30 seconds.

This lightweight serum is a treatment-focused formula that has been clinically tested on diverse skin tones. The brand's website states that as per the clinical results of the Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum, 83% of participants agreed that the serum visibly reduced their hyperpigmentation.

Committed to building a skincare line around clinically focused treatments, Lion Pose is backed by actress, producer, comedian, and screenwriter Mindy Kaling as an investor.

The Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum is expected to be a game-changer for individuals with specific skin concerns. The product is set to launch on July 17, 2023, and will set the tone for clinical skincare, as the brand's tagline claims.