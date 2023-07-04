When was Sephora US established? Brand’s history explored as it celebrates its 25th anniversary

Sephora US is a beauty haven that caters to makeup mavens and skincare enthusiasts, establishing itself as a globally renowned brand. The cosmetic giant will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in August 2023. For the past 25 years, Sephora US has only gained popularity for its outstanding selection of skin and body care products.

The brand has a long history and its roots can be traced back to France in the 1970s. It began its journey in August 1970 and successfully set foot in the United States in 1998, carving a niche among beauty enthusiasts worldwide. Founded by Dominique Mandonnaud, it began as a perfumery shop, but he slowly recognized the potential of creating a unique retail concept that focused solely on beauty products.

Sephora's success is attributed to its remarkable ability to adapt and evolve and the brand has continually expanded its global outreach. At the same time, Sephora has also managed to establish a solid online presence, much to the delight of beauty enthusiasts.

Sephora US President and CEO Guillaume Motte spoke about his vision for the brand in his first interview since he became the CEO in 2022.

“My vision is for Sephora] to be the most loved brand and best prestige beauty retailer for three groups: our customers, our brand partners, and all our teams. The U.S. is showing incredible strength,” Motte said.

Since its foray into the US market in 1998, Sephora US has had a great journey

The brand will mark its 25th anniversary in August 2023, and its presence in the market reflects the incredible journey the brand has been on. Sephora's history and transformation as a beauty industry "powerhouse" is nothing short of historical, which only makes fans love the brand more.

1969 - 1979: Sephora’s birth and niche-carving era

The Sephora story began in 1970 in France when Dominique Mandonnaud opened a perfumery in Limoges. Known as Shop 8, Dominique catered to the unique concept of trying out beauty products before any purchase. A few years later, in 1979, the Boots PLC chain, which became known for its 38 Sephora-branded outlets acquired by Maddonnaud, formed a strategic alliance with Nouvelles Galerias.

1993-1995: Shop 8 and Sephora’s brand unveiled

Mandonnaud acquired Sephora’s chain, as documented in the company’s history in 1993. He merged his 38 Sephora outlets with 12 Shop 8 stores. Later, in 1995, this beauty brand made history by offering various luxurious bath and body basics.

1997-1999: Global expansion and spreading wings to the US

Louis Vuitton and Moet Hennessy acquired the beauty chain in 1997, while Madonnaud retired on his 50th birthday. Since then, this beauty brand has expanded its reach to 30 nations globally. In 1998, Sephora debuted in the US after conquering Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Poland, with its flagship store in NYC.

With over 250 outlets, Sephora US has recently dotted the metropolis landscape. Emphasizing the importance of Sephora US, Motte also stated that he is blown away after seeing a "truly winning Sephora" in a number of markets. He added that the thing that strikes him the most was the passionate people of the company who have a commitment, passion, and engagement for beauty.

“We have 46,000 people working day and night to promote beauty, who love beauty and want to share this beauty,” the brand's CEO noted.

1999 - 2004: Online shopping with customer loyalty points

Sephora US launched its official website in 1999, showcasing all its makeup and beauty products at a reasonable price. With worry-free loyalty programs and an easy return policy, this online purchasing power also allows its revered customers to earn several points while they shop. In 2003, the Canadian version of Sephora was introduced after the brand became a household name.

2005 - 2006: Beauty bar trials and JCPenney’s inside story

Sephora US announced the ‘try before you buy’ concept in 2005, adding another feather to its cap. Here they introduced the beauty bars concept, later riding the popularity chart in Sephora stores. To make things go smoothly, the company joined hands with JCPenney stores in 2006. This initiative was to create a 'store-within-a-store' concept.

2013 and Beyond: Pantone collaboration

In 2013, Sephora US teamed up with Pantone to create a shade selector. With the same, every beauty enthusiast can select several make-up features, like eye, skin, and hair shades, from their customized drop-down menu.

Sephora US, celebrating 25 years, remains dedicated to delivering superior beauty products. Its growth has been remarkable in the past three decades by establishing itself as a ‘go-to’ hub for all beauty lovers worldwide.

With a wide array of eye makeup, facial highlighters, hydrating creams, lip illuminators, and convenient compacts, it offers an impressive selection at affordable prices. Needless to say, all of this has led to the brand being incredibly popular with its fans and beauty enthusiasts.

