What is Pantone's color of the year 2023? Everything to know about Magenta

Every year, the Pantone Color Institute announces its 'Color of the Year' and for 2023, it announced Viva Magenta as the upcoming year's color.

The globally recognized organization that sorts and systemizes colors found the new year's shade among several others, zeroing in on the strongly-hued one that lies between red and blue on the color wheel.

Pantone reveals color of the year 2023 (image via The Color Institute)

Pantone's 'Color of the Year- 2023' expresses vivacity and optimism

Pantone's method of selecting the color for each year comes from a combination of methodological research and gut instinct. The company employs color-coded anthropology while exploring trending fashion, make-up, concept car designs, digital art, and social media to choose a specific hue.

Seeing the shade everywhere, the company decided on Viva Magenta as a "contemporary cultural currency," according to Vogue magazine. Experts at the institute felt that Magenta expressed a convivial mood. The hue is vivid, audacious and represents the resilience, optimism, and creativity that they expect will come with the upcoming year.

The color inspiration (Image via Pantone)

The inspiration for choosing Viva Magenta came in part from cochineal, a humble 2-inch-long beetle-type insect native to the Armenian highlands. The bug's striking exterior lends it survival instincts as it helps the bug blend into plants easily. Other species have long gone extinct, but the cochineal has survived over millennia.

This quality matches humans' survival during the tough two years when they were plagued with the Covid-19 pandemic. Laurie Pressman, VP of the Pantone Color Institute, stated:

“This beetle shows us how to survive. That hardened shell speaks of bravery and fearlessness that many of us acquired over the last two years.”

The color has already shown itself in pop culture, art, and fashion industries. Fruits of this color will be showcased in an immersive exhibition held by Miami’s intersectional technology/art studio ARTECHOUSE, opening this Sunday, December 4, aiming to take visitors straight into the "Magentaverse."

Viva Magenta as seen in fashion and trends (Image via Twitter and The Color Institute)

Over the past year, Magenta has been seen in fashion and hairstyles as well. Head designers Jonathan Anderson of Loewe and Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli used the vivid shade for their runway shows.

Another interesting thing about the color is that even though it very easily exists in nature, it looks almost artificial, often occurring in our digital universe through art and video games. Pantone thinks the color represents the tension between the virtual and real world.

Examples of Viva Magenta in the digital world (image via The Color Institute)

Pressman pointed out that humans have been drawn to the digital world as much as they have the real world, as evidenced by our immersion into the metaverse. She added that the use of digital worlds increased during the pandemic and although humans loved it, it showed the world a newfound love for the outside world.

Following 2022's Color of the Year was the muted light Periwinkle, Pantone's decision for 2023 regarding the vivid Magenta makes them not only an organization that predicts trends, but also one that creates them.

