Who is Paul DiGiovanni? All about Katie Stevens' husband as actress set to welcome her first child

Katie Stevens and her husband Paul DiGiovanni are all set to welcome their first child. The actress disclosed the news on the red carpet of the Country Music Awards on November 9, 2022.

Stevens showed off her baby bump as she wore a periwinkle gown with sequinned gold appliqués with sheer half-sleeves. DiGiovanni opted for a chocolate brown suit and dark blue button-up. A few pictures featured DiGiovanni cradling his wife's belly as they posed on the night of the event.

The pair did not announce the news on social media. However, Katie's co-star from The Bold Type Meghann Fally, teased the pregnancy a few ago with a comment on Katie's Instagram post. Fally, who played Sutton Brady on the show, commented:

"Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad"

Katie Stevens' husband is a singer with a net worth of $10 million

Paul DiGiovanni is a member of Boys Like Girls (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Paul DiGiovanni is a singer and songwriter, popular as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist of the band Boys Like Girls since 2005. He is the owner of a clothing brand, Black Carbon Custom, which has a huge collection of shirts.

He has performed, toured, and recorded for the band on Columbia Records for more than 10 years. He was introduced to the band in 2005 after being brought by bandmate John Keefe to assist Martin Johnson with recording.

He was a producer of the song Singles You Up with Jordan Davis and has mostly collaborated with record producer Scott Hendricks. He worked on many Warner Music Nashville albums and wrote Justin Moore's military tribute, The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home.

Paul's net worth is estimated to be around $10 million, according to IdolNetworth.com. He is also active on Instagram with around 24,400 followers and on Twitter with 35,500 followers.

Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni's relationship timeline

Although it remains unknown how they first met, Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni dated for four years before getting engaged in 2018. Stevens announced the news on Instagram at the time and posted a picture showcasing her ring.

They exchanged vows in Tennessee in 2019. In an interview with People, Stevens said that she knew DiGiovanni was her soulmate in the early phase of their relationship.

She added that their first date was five and a half years before they got married and after dating for a few months, she knew that they would get married.

Katie Stevens gained recognition after finishing eighth in the ninth season of American Idol. The 29-year-old is famous for portraying the role of Karma Ashcroft in the MTV romantic comedy series Faking It. She is also quite popular as Jane Sloan in the Freeform comedy-drama series The Bold Type.

