How much is Gillie Da Kid worth? Rapper's fortune explored amid 'richest person on flight' claim

Gillie Da Kid recently criticized American Airlines for racial profiling after a search was reportedly conducted on him at a Texas airport.

A video of the search also went viral, which featured Gillie arguing with a TSA agent wearing a cowboy hat. Gillie shared the video on his social media page, tagging American Airlines.

He wrote:

"Plane full of white folks leaving Dallas and the only black man is ask does he have illegal narcotics in his bag. U pick the wrong ni**a today buddy."

Gillie said in the video:

"What are you talking about? You wanna look in here? You asked me could you search [my bag] so I searched it for you."

The agent replied by asking Gillie not to lie to the camera and Gillie asked him to get away from him.

He stated:

"I'm probably the richest person on this plane, get away from me man."

The agent told Gillie that he could smell marijuana and stated that it is illegal in Texas. However, Gillie denied the claims on the spot.

Gillie Da Kid ghostwrote songs for Lil Wayne

Gillie Da Kid is an underground Philadelphia emcee who gained recognition for his mixtapes called King of Philly. He became popular for videos posted on his official Instagram account.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 38-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Detailed information on his assets has not yet been revealed, but he has earned a lot from his successful career in the music industry over the years.

Gillie Da Kid earned a lot from his successful career as a rapper (image via trevorleit/Twitter)

He joined record labels like Roc-A-Fella and Warner Bros., but the associations did not last long. He then signed with Cash Money Records and ghostwrote songs for Lil Wayne. He was also a member of a crew called Major Figgas clique and was signed to Suave House Records. He then pursued a solo career.

A compilation of his mixtapes was released in March 2007 and he is also a good friend of Mike Tyson. He collaborated with Tamba Hali and launched a record label, Relumae Records, in August 2011. He is active on Instagram with around 2.5 million followers.

Gillie Da Kid recently made headlines for his criticism of those who posted videos from the spot where Takeoff was shot dead. Gillie slammed individuals who were recording the demise of the celebrity as he wrote:

"Why every time something happen to a rapper or an athlete or an entertainer or anybody of color, the first thing you n*ggas do is pull your f**kin' phones out and start recording, and post that s**t on the internet, man. Y'all n*ggas is clowns for that s**t, man. The last image a m*******a want to see is they peoples laying on the ground bleeding the f**k out, man."

Gillie criticized the public, stating that someone lost their life and people were trying to get likes, which was not acceptable.

