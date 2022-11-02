Mike Tyson joined the list of celebrities and public figures that have expressed grief over the shocking death of Migos member Takeoff. The rapper was tragically shot and killed in Houston, Texas.

Takeoff was at a private event at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, when someone began shooting during the event's after-party. Two others were also shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Condolences and thoughts poured in from all over social media. For his part, ‘Iron Mike’ remembered his encounters with the 28-year-old whom he described as “such a bright light.” In a tweet, the legendary boxer said:

“Sick about @1YoungTakeoff. I met him a few times and was such a bright light. May he shine eternally now.”

Aside from his music, the rapper was also an avid sports fan. He was a supporter of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks as well as a longtime WWE fan.

Takeoff had a large social media presence. Before his untimely death, he and Quavo were fresh off the release of their latest music video, “Messy”, which was released on YouTube and already has over one million views.

He was shot and killed over a dice game in Houston early this morning. He was 28.

Mike Tyson returning to AEW

Mike Tyson is reportedly set to return to AEW next week as a guest announcer for the live episode of AEW Rampage at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tyson's first-ever AEW sighting came at the 2020 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he helped Cody Rhodes defeat Lance Archer. He also made a cameo on the May 27, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite alongside the likes of Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort.

On the April 7, 2021, Tyson made a cameo, again on the AEW Dynamite, and rescued Chris Jericho from a beatdown at the hands of The Pinnacle. A week later, the former heavyweight champion returned on AEW TV where he served as a special guest enforcer for a singles match between Jericho and Dax Harwood.

Watch Mike Tyson in action on AEW:

