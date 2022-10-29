Boxing legend Mike Tyson set to make an appearance on AEW next week

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that legendary boxer Mike Tyson is set to appear next week.

Mike has appeared in Tony Khan's company multiple times before as well. When Chris Jericho fought Dax Harwood back in April 2021, Tyson served as a Special Enforcer during the match to prevent outside interference.

Despite his best efforts, there was a conflict between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. Tyson then threw a vicious punch at Cash Wheeler, the other member of FTR.

Before that, Tyson had also appeared backstage in an effort to save Jericho from an attack by MJF and the Pinnacle. The boxing legend swiftly took out Shawn Spears, prompting the heel faction to make a hasty retreat.

AEW announced that Mike Tyson will be returning next week on the upcoming episode of Rampage. The legendary boxer is slated to take on the role of a guest commentator for the episode, which will be held at Boardwalk Hall.

Only time will tell if Mike Tyson will only be working as a commentator this time, or whether he will be forced to get physical due to circumstances.

What do you think of Mike Tyson in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

