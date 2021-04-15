Chris Jericho officially inducts Mike Tyson into The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho officially inducted his rival-turned-friend Mike Tyson into The Inner Circle on this week's AEW Dynamite. After defeating Dax Harwood in a terrific one-on-one encounter, Jericho made the stunning announcement.

Tyson served as the Special Enforcer during the bout and ensured no outside shenanigans came into play. Despite his best efforts, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle were involved in the clash. Harwood's tag team partner Cash Wheeler was then on the receiving end of a ferocious punch from Tyson.

Tonight in one of the BIGGEST matches EVER on #AEWDynamite & a #BloodAndGuts preview, @IamJericho picked up a win for the #InnerCircle over @DaxFTR, & @CashWheelerFTR found out that the Special Ringside Enforcer Iron @MikeTyson, is STILL the #BaddestManOnThePlanet! pic.twitter.com/UKzmTIJZcE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021

In the end, Jericho hit a Judas Effect on Harwood to secure the victory. Earlier in the show, Pinnacle leader MJF had attempted to enlist Tyson into his stable, but the legendary boxer was in no mood to accept his offer.

It would be intriguing to see how AEW books Tyson going forward. While Tyson stepping into the ring in The Inner Circle's upcoming match against The Pinnacle sounds far-fetched, it would surely bring a lot of attention to AEW's product.

There's also the possibility that Tyson is on course to betray Jericho sometime down the line to revive their canceled match from AEW: All Out 2020.

The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle will collide in a Bloods and Guts match on the May 5 edition of AEW Dynamite

On last week's AEW Dynamite, Inner Circle chief Chris Jericho officially laid down a challenge to The Pinnacle for a Bloods and Guts match, which the latter accepted.

The rivalry is a result of MJF betraying The Inner Circle to form his own stable, The Pinnacle. Joined by FTR, Tully Blanchard, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears, the new faction has quickly asserted its dominance in AEW in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Originally, the Bloods and Guts match was supposed to go down in 2020, with The Elite and Matt Hardy squaring off against The Inner Circle. However, the bout was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic.

What do you think about Mike Tyson joining The Inner Circle? Do you think he'll remain loyal to the faction? Sound off the comments section below.