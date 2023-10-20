Halloween manicures are just as important as the outfit and makeup because they complement the entire look and showcase how one went all in character. It’s time to witness ghoulish faces on pumpkins, feel the spooky breeze, and dress the part, as Halloween is almost here.

While Halloween makeup is a different ballgame altogether, people who embody the spirit of Halloween put a ton of effort not only into their faces but their nails as well. Whether one is thinking of an elaborate costume or a simple zombie makeup look, doing the nails is a fun way to celebrate the spooky holiday.

This listicle is a compilation of five of the most eye-catching, spooky Halloween manicure ideas that go well with most outfits, even if one isn’t dressing up as their favorite character. And what makes these manicure ideas special, is that one can DIY these at home.

Frankenstein French to blood drip manicure: 5 best DIY Halloween manicure ideas to flaunt in 2023

1) Blood drip mani

One of the easiest and most stylish DIY Halloween manicure ideas, the blood drip manicure can be achieved using a variety of shade combinations. Ideally, one can opt for almond-shaped nails and prep them with cuticle oil and then use a neutral shade for the base like peach or white. Then, using a toothpick or polish pen, create the outline for the blood-dripping effect.

Using red or black colored nail polish, connect the outline and create three dots on the bottom of the outline. The liquid nail polish dots connecting to the dripping lines will add more depth to the manicure.

2) The Peek-a-Boo manicure

Halloween manicure ideas and cute ghost manicures go hand-in-hand. The Peek-a-Boo manicure is yet another versatile addition to the list of Halloween nail ideas. One can simply use a base shade of their choice, preferably peach, white, or pink for neutrality. And draw white ghost outlines on them or elevate the manicure by combining it with French tips.

One can also make it easier by creating a French manicure on all nails except one and creating a ghost using white nail paint finishing it with black dots for the eyes and the mouth. The ghosts don’t have to look the same, so there’s no pressure of perfecting the shapes.

3) Frankenstein French manicure

Frankenstein is most people’s first reading encounter with the story of a Halloween monster, and what better than creating a unique and easy manicure as an ode to the Halloween classic?

Using a subtle shade for the base, create French manicure tips using a red nail polish shade. Once it dries off, use a toothpick or thin brush to create a stitches-like effect on the tips with black nail polish.

4) Pumpkin patch manicure

One must take advantage of pumpkins in terms of Halloween decor and Halloween manicures. Easy to create with a wide option of designs and autumnal hue colors, one can't go wrong with this manicure.

There are multiple ways of creating a pumpkin patch manicure wherein one can paint the nails white and draw small pumpkins using a fine brush or simply create a heart shape toward the tips and add lines using a black nail polish shade with a toothpick or fine brush. Don’t forget to add the curly pumpkin stalks to finish the manicure.

5) Itsy Bitsy Spider manicure

The itsy bitsy spider manicure can be created on French nails as it is the easy design of a cobweb. Simply create a French manicure with the base shade of choice, swap out the regular French tip for a spider web, and seal with a matte top coat.

One can also add spider designs with black nail polish for a detailed elevation to the manicure. There can be multiple color combinations for the itsy bitsy spider manicure, but the classic ones are orange base and black cobweb, white nails and purple cobweb, and white base with black cobweb.

These DIY Halloween manicure ideas are easy to create and can be done in multiple styles. One can add their own element for personalization as the abovementioned manicure ideas are Halloween classics that will pair well with most outfits.