As the spookiest night of the year creeps closer, people gear up to perfect their Halloween makeup looks for 2023. Halloween is the best time for makeup enthusiasts to showcase their makeup skills.

The spirit of Halloween captures everyone, be it kids or everyone’s favorite celebrities. And just like every year, famous actors and singers who have been acing Halloween looks are also awaited for this year.

From Barbie to Ariel the Mermaid, the number of iconic Halloween makeup looks that 2023’s Halloween is about to witness is endless. This listicle is a compilation of five of the best celebrity-inspired Halloween makeup looks that are bound to make trick-or-treating history for makeup enthusiasts.

Glittery Euphoria to Classy Bridgerton: 5 best-celebrity-inspired Halloween makeup looks

1) Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria-inspired makeup look:

Euphoria-inspired Halloween makeup looks are still relevant, given the famous show’s makeup artist has launched her own Half Magic beauty line with a range of products to ace Maddy and Cassie’s famous makeup looks from the show. All one needs to ace these makeup looks for Halloween are some pigmented, electrifying eye makeup shades and rhinestones to complete the look.

To create the classic Maddy or Cassie look from the show, create a dramatic ombre eye makeup by applying a dark and light shade of blue eyeshadow and using rhinestones to shape the eyelids. This easy-to-achieve makeup look allows one to twin with their best friend or partner.

2) Margot Robbie's Barbie-core makeup look:

As long as there’s enough pink makeup in the world, Barbie-core makeup looks will continue to slay. Margot Robbie’s iconic character has unleashed a world of baby blue and bubblegum pink in the makeup arena, and it can be seen going strong for this year’s Halloween makeup looks.

One can add a pink and white manicure to go all out with the Barbie-core look. The Barbie-core look features subtle base makeup with pink eyeshadow, glossy lips, and flushed pink cheeks. One can complement their makeup with an ‘80s perm created using dry shampoo and curling iron

As for the Ken’s, they can throw on their favorite beach shirt and exude their inner Kenergy for trick-or-treating.

3) Simone Ashley’s iconic Bridgerton look:

Netflix’s Bridgerton has garnered the attention of fans not only for its elegant storyline but for the looks of the actors of the show as well. Simone Ashley’s portrayal of Ms. Kate Sharma in the second season of the show impressed viewers with its brown skin inclusivity, making it one of the Halloween staples for fans of the show.

One can also opt for other characters of Bridgerton by styling themselves in a corset, messy bun with face-framing strands on both sides and dewy makeup.

Simone Ashley’s makeup artist, Jessie Deol, revealed the exact products used to create the soft glam on brown skin, which includes all Pat McGrath products:

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation - M26 ($69)

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Concealer - M26 and M23 ($34)

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter and Balm Duo - Golden for the cheekbones ($58)

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Setting Powder - Med 3 ($42)

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Blush in the shade Lovestruck ($39)

4) Hailey Bieber’s Britney makeup look:

At one of the recent Halloweens, Hailey Bieber dressed up as Britney Spears from the singer's early 2000s “Oops! I Did It Again” video. This Halloween makeup look is an instant hit amongst fans of the singer and is easy to recreate as well.

The makeup look includes a dewy skin base with frosty eyeshadow. Throw in two pigtails with pink rubberbands, and it is all done. Make sure to choose a matte lip shade between red and pink for the lips. One can also search for Y2K makeup looks to give Britney’s iconic look a personal twist.

5) Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams makeup look:

Netflix’s Wednesday took the internet by storm owing to the detailed recreation of the original Addams family and Jenna Ortega’s commitment to the role. An easy-to-recreate, ideal Halloween makeup look, becoming Wednesday Addams is one of the best last-minute Halloween saves.

The makeup look for this one includes making the skin look pale, so opt for a foundation lighter than the skin tone. Contouring and a natural-looking dark pink lip shade are necessary to ace Wednesday’s character. The character features a brown and black smokey eye hence, one can use the same shade variants.

Complete the look with freckles on the cheeks and the nose and a white liner on the waterline to add depth.

Every year, celebrities come up with iconic Halloween makeup looks that create a stir amongst fans and makeup lovers worldwide. While acting upon those looks instantly isn't possible for everyone, they can try any of the abovementioned looks to catch up on the spooky spirit season.