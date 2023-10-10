Where to get Hard Candy’s “Wednesday” makeup collection? Price, products, and more details explored

In the spirit of Halloween, makeup enthusiasts are in for a treat with Hard Candy's Wednesday makeup collection. The fun and playful cosmetics brand has partnered with MGM, an Amazon enterprise, to create a makeup collection inspired by Netflix’s hit series, Wednesday.

The Emmy-nominated series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Adams became the center of most trends, be it her wolf-cut haircut, all-black outfits, or pale makeup trends.

With this makeup collection extending the ethos of the series, Hard Candy announced its arrival on social media with a creative catchphrase stating:

“Outcasts are in!”

The Wednesday collection features palettes, liquid liners, lip liners, and a makeup eraser, all decorated in purple graphics with the brand’s logo and the name of the makeup collection in a spooky black font. Unlike the gothic theme that characterized the series, this makeup collection features glitter, jewel tones, and neon brights.

The Hard Candy x Wednesday collection is available at Walmart’s online portal and Walmart stores for a limited time. Additionally, it is available on the brand's official website. The best part about this spooky makeup line is that all products are priced at $6.96.

Hard Candy's Wednesday makeup collection is a Halloween treat for makeup lovers

Established in 1995, Hard Candy subscribes to the concept of makeup made for "you to be more you". The new Wednesday makeup collection, in collaboration with MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer), further emphasizes the brand's worldview. Commenting on the collaboration, Curan Mehra, CEO of Hard Candy, stated:

"As a brand deeply rooted in creativity, we are thrilled to collaborate with MGM for this collection. Wednesday redefines 'normal' and we know our community will create incredible, otherworldly looks this Halloween."

Moreover, Head of MGM Consumer Products, Robert Marick, stated,

"Through this collaboration with Hard Candy, we are proud to give fans the opportunity to try their hand at creating makeup looks inspired by Wednesday and her friends at Nevermore Academy."

The Wednesday makeup collection features:

1) Woefully Delightful Eyeshadow Palettes

These palettes consist of pigment-packed shades with luxe finishes. The eyeshadow palettes are available in three shade ranges:

Stay Kooky: Consists of vibrant shades of yellow, pink, green, and blue

Flattery Will Get You Nowhere: A mauve to grey and white shade range with darker pigments

I’m Allergic to Color- Glittery shades of silver and black

2) Kooky Glitter Palettes

Kooky Glitter Palettes are ideal for creating shimmering Halloween looks with supercharged pigments and maximum sparkling shades. This palette is available in three shade ranges:

Rave’N Dance- Consists of glittery shades of pink, blue, white, and green

Wolf Out- Moves toward darker shades packed with glitter like rose gold, lilac, purple, and dark blue

Friend or Woe- The ultimate glitter shade range with gold and silver shades

3) Sharp-edged Liquid Eyeliners

Available in six amazing shades, from white to green, these liquid eyeliners create long-lasting, bold eye looks. The shades available in sharp-edged liquid eyeliners include Happy Color, Outcasts Are In, Woe, Little Storm Cloud, Nevermore, and Little Scorpion.

4) Pout-perfect Lip Liners

Hard Candy x Wednesday Pout-Perfect Lip Liners (Image via hardcandy.com)

Available in Tormeta, a maroon-plump shade, and Little Viper, a bold red shade, these lip liners are ideal for creating impactful, gothic Wednesday-inspired makeup looks.

The product description of these lip liners states:

"Whether you're enjoying an afternoon at the morgue or exploring a hidden crypt, these lip liners will get you through."

5) Very Hands-On Cleanser Pad

Hard Candy x Wednesday Makeup Eraser (Image via hardcandy.com)

A very clever product branding by the collaborative brands, the very hands-on cleanser pad is a super-soft, reusable makeup eraser with Wednesday’s famous ‘Thing’ character, which is just a hand without anybody. The product description states that one can always count on 'Thing' to keep impurities at bay and make the skin feel smooth.

All the abovementioned products in Hard Candy's latest Halloween collection retail for $6.96 and are available on the brand's official website as well as in Walmart stores and online portals.