5 best manicures to capture the "Quiet Luxury" aesthetic

Over the last few months, the rise of Quiet Luxury has been quite evident, given it became a trending aesthetic since Sofia Richie-Grainge’s wedding. Right from Quiet Luxury outfits and hairstyles to the Quiety Luxury manicures, the term and its sense of style have taken over TikTok and are actively featured in most creators’ feeds.

A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande have adopted this aesthetic, and manicures that execute the Quiet Luxury vibe look like they are here to stay. These manicures feature neutral hues that create the appearance of long and well-taken care of hands - a staple in quiet luxury trends.

The aim when recreating these manicures to make the nails look as elegant yet effortlessly stylish as possible. Instances of the same are Margot Robbie’s choice of sheer pink nail polish shades on crisp French tips or Kendall Jenner’s neutral shade manicures.

This listicle is an amalgamation of five of the best manicures that capture the essence of the Quiet Luxury aesthetic.

Lip Gloss Manicure to Lined Stilleto Tips Manicure: 5 best manicures that capture the vibe of the "Quiet Luxury" aesthetic

1) Lip Gloss Manicure:

The lip gloss manicure is a new way to sport a clean, simple, and well-curated manicure. It is all about using natural, nude, and baby pink nail polish hues and sealing it with an ultra-glossy topcoat to mimic the look of glossy lips.

The lip gloss manicure is a shiny and wet-looking manicure that replicates the look of a super shiny lip gloss. It creates the same effect with minimal color, showcasing a vibe where clear lip gloss serves as a finishing touch to perk up a makeup look.

2) Muted Baby Blue Hues Manicure:

The muted baby blue hues manicure is more about the shade than the style. The manicure incorporates tones of pale turquoise, duck egg blue, cornflower blue, and powder blue. It is a fresh take from usual summery shades like coral and neon pink, a shift to softer, tranquil-looking shades.

The muted baby blue hues manicure is breezy and fun yet sophisticated at the same time, as it exudes the vibe of the ‘90s denim trend and the latest mermaidcore trend. One can style it as a shiny, glazed, or marbled French tip.

3) The Micro French Manicure:

The micro French manicure is an understated and subtle take on the classic French manicure, and the only difference is that the line of nail polish is much thinner than the typical French manicure.

It is a super minimalist trend, which is why celebrities and clients are opting for it. The micro French manicure is a fun twist to the usual French manicure and makes things simpler. One can add more dimension to the nails with this short and easy-to-achieve design without making the nails look heavy. Contrary to popular belief, the thin line elongates the shape of the nails.

4) Studded French Manicure:

Everyone loves a good French manicure, given it allows iridescent-looking nails without making it look shimmery. The studded French manicure is cool-toned, and adding embellishments to it makes it look minimal, especially when one uses neutral, reflective shades for creating the manicure.

One can keep it simple and add single studs at the bottom of the tip or fill the nails with two or three embellishments.

5) Lined Stiletto Tips Manicure:

Stiletto nails are the It-girl manicure that helps make a bold statement. Usually, the manicure entails long nails in almond shape. However, one can opt for a shorter nail length and still rock the lined stiletto tips manicure.

This manicure can be created by using a pastel shade for the base and lining the entire outline of the nails from the sides to the tip using a darker shade.

The Quiet Luxury aesthetic can be created with minimal, elegant-looking products, be it in terms of fashion or manicures. The abovementioned manicures align with the Quiet Luxury vibe and are easy to recreate at home.