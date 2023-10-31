Perfect at-home manicures are elevated with the best nail polish brands. Especially those brands that have made it easy for beauty enthusiasts to achieve trending nail art with pigmented nail polishes and products for a salon-like result.

Be it Sally Hansen or OPI, every nail salon loyalist must’ve seen most of the brands mentioned in this listicle, in their local salon. Indicating these brands are top-notch for all seasons to get a DIY manicure at home.

From the holy grail of manicure lovers like Essie and OPI to luxury brands like Dior, these beloved nail polish brands feature an amazing range of shades and long-lasting formulas that don’t damage the nails.

Olive and June to Dior: 5 best nail polish brands of 2023

1) Olive and June:

Olive and June is one of the best nail polish brands in the vegan formulation category. Their mani kit allows one to create their own set of nail polishes and comes with appropriate care tools like a nail brightener and bottle handle that makes it easy to paint one’s own nails.

Sarah Gibson Tuttle, Founder and CEO of Olive and June is a manicure-obsessed herself which led her to launch a nail salon and eventually this manicure brand for at-home use. The brand believes in beautiful nails for everyone.

2) Sally Hansen:

Sally Hansen is considered to be one of the prominent nail polish brands in the drugstore category offering fresh-looking nail polish shades at affordable costs.

Sally Hansen is one of the brands that has existed for ages (It was founded in 1957) which indicates that it has taken into perspective years of customer feedback and research to formulate the perfect collection. Their 18K Gold Cuticle Eraser ($6.99) and Miracle Gel collection ($12.99) are Allure’s Best of Beauty Award winners.

Sally Hansen’s best-selling Miracle Gel collection is popular amongst manicure enthusiasts as it combines nail polish shades with the brand’s top coat for an easy-to-achieve manicure that lasts for up to eight days.

3) Pleasing:

Harry Styles is known for his songs, performances and unique sense of fashion. However, the singer is also known for his great taste in nail polishes which is why his brand Pleasin’s nail polishes fall in the best buildable formula category.

Pleasing is Harry Styles’ beauty and lifestyle brand that started off with nail polish at its inception in 2021. The brand features a range of colourful and bright nail polishes along with nail stickers and hand care.

Pleasing's The Perfect Polish Set ($65) consists of four shades of biodegradable 12-free nail polish influenced by the pearl within the oyster.

4) OPI:

OPI nail polishes are a staple in salons and in most manicure enthusiasts’ beauty arsenal. This nail polish brand blew up in the early ‘80s and is known for its long-lasting nail polish formulations along with creatively named fashion-forward shades. OPI has some unique shades like For What It’s Earth ($12.49) -which is a rosy shade, Big Apple Red ($11.49)- a juicy, classic shade of red, Bubble Bath ($11.49)- a sweet candy pink shade, and many more.

The brand is a global leader in the nail care industry offering highly-pigmented, long-lasting, and chip-resistant shades making it a favorite amongst nail salon professionals and mobile nail technicians.

5) Dior:

Dior is a popular luxury fashion house and it is considered to be one of the best nail polish brands in the luxury nail polish category. The fashion house brand’s nail polish collection is just as beautiful and luxurious as its clothing and accessories.

Dior’s luxurious nail polish shades have dozens of color options like Dior’s signature 999 red ($30), and 900 Black Rivoli ($30) which is a shimmery eggplant purple for winter manicures.

The abovementioned nail polish brands offer a large variety of shades and one can stack these up in their beauty arsenal to rotate the brands and the shades throughout the year.