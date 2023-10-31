What is the Red Nail theory? The nail trend is TikTok's shortcut to self-confidence 

A fresh take on the popular red lip theory, the red nail theory has been doing the rounds on TikTok. It has curated its place in trend-defining makeup looks and in the fashion arena as well. The red nail theory has recently been quoted by several beauty influencers on TikTok and seems to be a conversation-worthy and must-try theory in one’s beauty regime.

The red nail theory revamps the concept of the iconic, and timeless red manicure into a vehicle of self-confidence and instant attention from others. The theory suggests that one experiences self-assuredness by incorporating red into their makeup or wardrobe.

The theory originated in 2022 when public relations expert and creator Robyn Delmonte observed and noticed this effect and took to the social media platform TikTok to coin the same.

How to use the Red Nail theory to exude self-confidence and other details explored

In her viral TikTok video, Delmonte asserts her statement with respect to her cherry-red manicure and states:

“I know guys are attracted to red nails, and I’ll tell you why. Every time I have red nails [...] a guy comments on it.”

She states that the positive comments and association with red nails originate from the ‘90s beauty norms and the fact that most female characters in that era rocked red nails.

A major part of the colour association begins during childhood which suggests that men are attracted to red nail polish shades as a reminder of the shades their mothers or mother figures wore at a significant time when men were deeply connected and dependent on them. Ever since then, the red nail theory has taken off on its own with TikTokers painting their nails with fiery red shades, discussing the theory, and then reporting its results.

The most important step of the red nail theory involves curating an appropriate manicure since there are different shades of red available to suit multiple undertones and can be paired with any skin tone as per personal preference. Red nail polish shades are often referred to as timeless and chic. Additionally, the red nail theory doesn’t limit the use of red shades on the nails alone. One can use the shade on the lips or cheeks as well.

Getting into the depth of the red nail theory, psychiatrist and executive coach Dr. Anna Yusim states that associations with the colour red can be culturally significant and lead to evoke specific emotions and perceptions. It is a colour that resonates with vitality and energy, subconsciously influencing how people perceive individuals wearing red nail polish.

Must-try red nail polish shades complementing the theory

OPI Big Apple Red ($11.49):

Popular nail lacquer brand’s Big Apple Red is an amazing red shade with a formulation that reinvented the quality of nail colors. An amazing shade for every day as well as occasional wear. It is a luscious shade of red that resonates with the theory and its powder formulation makes application quick and easy. This nail lacquer offers seven days of wear with a fast-drying formula.

Chanel Le Vernis in the shade Pompier ($32):

Luxury brand Chanel’s red nail polish shade Pompier is a long-lasting color designed to provide a glossy sheen with every coat. The nail polish is a stylish accessory and acts as a finishing touch to any look.

One can try this nail theory and see for themselves whether this popular TikTok theory can be put to use as a shortcut to self-confidence or not.